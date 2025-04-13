Nur Shams Under Siege: Evacuation Orders amidst Intense Raids

Israeli forces intensify their West Bank aggression, raiding Nur Shams camp and pressuring residents to evacuate amidst heavy gunfire and explosions, as operations continue in Tulkarem and Jenin.

Heavy gunfire and explosions reverberated through the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm this morning, Sunday, as the Israeli occupation forces intensified their ongoing military aggression across the West Bank for the 77th consecutive day. The relentless campaign targets Tulkarm city and its camp, as well as Jenin city and its camp.

Local sources reported that the Jabal al-Nasr area within Nur Shams camp witnessed particularly intense gunfire this morning. This occurred amidst a significant military deployment and mounting pressure on Palestinian residents to forcibly evacuate their homes.

Occupation forces were seen deployed in various locations within Tulkarm city, including the Thanaba suburb. There, they reportedly assaulted and brutalized a number of Palestinian civilians. Furthermore, Israeli forces stormed several neighborhoods within the Tulkarm refugee camp, initiating extensive and intrusive search operations inside residents’ homes.

Tragically, the continuous Israeli military operation has, thus far, resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women, one of whom was pregnant, according to local reports.

Israeli forces fired tear gas at Al-Alam correspondent in Nablus while she was covering tensions in the Nur Shams camp in the occupied West Bank. Follow: https://t.co/v6VYZYhWHD pic.twitter.com/yEWpuiZZ6P — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) April 10, 2025

Incursions in Jenin

Meanwhile, in Jenin, the Israeli occupation forces persist with their military operation in Jenin city and its refugee camp for the 83rd consecutive day. A heavy military presence remains, marked by continuous incursions into various areas of the city, including the industrial zone.

Medical sources indicate that the ongoing operation in Jenin has led to the killing of 36 Palestinians and the detention of hundreds more. The occupation forces have also demolished hundreds of homes within the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in the displacement of over 20,000 Palestinians amidst widespread destruction of vital infrastructure.

Wider West Bank Aggression

Since the commencement of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military and illegal settlers have escalated their attacks throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This intensified aggression has led to the killing of over 947 Palestinians and the injury of approximately 7,000 others, according to official Palestinian data.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with unwavering U.S. support, has been perpetrating a genocide in Gaza, resulting in over 166,000 Palestinian casualties between dead and wounded, the majority of whom are children and women. Over 14,000 remain missing under the rubble.

(PC, AJA)