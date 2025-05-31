Old City of Gaza Devastated by Israeli Bombing – New Resistance Operations

Scores of Palestinians were killed in intensified Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, including at a US-linked aid center, as Palestinian resistance factions launched new operations.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in intense Israeli shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip today, Saturday, including individuals attempting to reach an aid center run by an American company.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance carried out a series of operations against occupation forces.

The Ministry of Health in the Strip reported documenting the killing of 60 Palestinians and injury of 284 others due to Israeli shelling within the last 24 hours, according to its report issued this afternoon.

This raises the total to 54,381 killed and 124,054 injured since the start of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, according to ministry data.

Sources at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, reported the killing of at least 15 Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Strip.

The same sources also stated that four people were killed by Israeli occupation fire while attempting to reach the American company’s aid center west of Rafah city. These incidents are part of repeated Israeli targeting since these centers opened days ago, under an Israeli-American plan, which has resulted in dozens of killed and injured.

In the past hour, three houses were bombed in the Old City of Gaza, while warnings were issued to evacuate several other homes in the same area ahead of a possible strike. pic.twitter.com/vnvefCpE4V — Osama Abu Rabee أسامة أبوربيع (@dn_osama_rabee) May 31, 2025

Bombing the Old City

In the Old City, east of Gaza City, Israeli occupation aircraft targeted Omar Al-Mukhtar Street, causing the complete destruction of one building and significant damage to other buildings and commercial shops.

Meanwhile, sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City reported the killing of 10 Palestinians in airstrikes on several areas in the Strip.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported the killing of four Palestinians and injuries to others in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle carrying civilians near the Al-Sahaba Medical Complex in central Gaza City.

The correspondent explained that this shelling occurred in an area crowded with displaced people, close to the popular Al-Sahaba market, leading to panic among citizens, especially children and women.

Similarly, a medical source at Al-Shifa Complex reported the killing of a Palestinian man, his wife, and three of their children in a drone strike that targeted their tent in the Ard al-Shanti area north of Gaza City. The family had reportedly been displaced from their area due to continuous shelling and sought refuge in a small before it was struck.

According to the Civil Defense, the Israeli occupation has shelled 60 homes, including dozens of apartments and hundreds of families, in less than 48 hours in Gaza City and the northern Strip.

BREAKING: Israeli warplanes bomb the Ashour building on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/jJTESUo43X — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 31, 2025

Resistance Operations

On the other hand, the Israeli army stated this evening that it detected several rocket launches towards the Gaza envelope that landed in open areas. This came after sirens sounded in sites in the southern Gaza envelope.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced via Telegram that it shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the vicinity of the Customs Police checkpoint area located in the southeast of Khan Yunis city.

The Brigades also broadcast footage of planting and detonating a high-explosive barrel bomb on an Israeli military vehicle during its incursion east of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, footage was broadcast showing the booby-trapping and detonation of a house fortified by an Israeli force east of Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters “confirmed – after returning from the front lines – trapping an Israeli infantry force in a tight ambush in the Atatrah area of Beit Lahia”, located in the northern Strip, last Tuesday.

The Brigades also stated that their fighters engaged the same Israeli force at point-blank range with light weapons, leaving them between dead and wounded.

The Israeli army stated that it attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, including buildings it claimed Hamas operatives worked from, in addition to reconnaissance and sniping points. It also announced that a paratrooper force engaged and ‘eliminated’ four armed Palestinians and destroyed explosive devices.

The Israeli army launched a new military operation on May 18, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots,” as part of the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

These new Israeli plans include the complete occupation of the Palestinian Strip, according to statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of committing war crimes in Gaza.

(AJA, PC, Telegram)