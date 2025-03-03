On Palestine, Lebanon, Ukraine – Iran Highlights Foreign Policy Agenda

Iran’s Foreign Ministry addressed regional and global issues, emphasizing regional security, criticizing US policies, and reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue with several EU countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a series of statements on Monday addressing regional and international issues, ranging from criticism of US President Donald Trump’s behavior toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the situation in Palestine and Iran’s relations with countries in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described Trump’s behavior toward Zelenskyy as a “warning to everyone,” stressing that power and arrogance should not define international relations. It noted that this approach reflects unbalanced policies that threaten global stability.

During a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized the importance of regional security and rejected reliance on external parties.

Baghaei stressed that security is an internal matter and that countries in the region must cooperate to achieve it without depending on external actors. He stated, “Security is not a commodity we import from elsewhere,” adding that Iran always calls for enhancing regional cooperation to ensure stability.

Lebanon, Turkiye, and Palestine

In a related context, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that its relations with Lebanon are “good” and that bilateral issues are addressed openly through dialogue, affirming that this approach will continue.

Regarding Turkiye, it confirmed that relations with Ankara are “very important,” despite differences in positions on some regional issues.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also expressed deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, describing it as “very dangerous and no less severe than the situation in Gaza.”

It criticized Israel’s use of starvation as a tool to commit genocide against Palestinians, stressing that preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza is part of a policy of genocide.

Talks with European Countries

In response to a question about Iran’s approach to nuclear issues, Baghaei affirmed that Iran is committed to diplomatic principles and that its nuclear activities are peaceful.

He added, “Confrontation will be met with confrontation,” noting that Iran will not hesitate to respond if it faces unjustified confrontation.

Baghaei revealed that a new round of talks between Iran and three European countries was held on the sidelines of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Geneva.

He explained that the talks—chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi—discussed the latest developments, and it was agreed to continue the dialogue, with consultations currently underway to determine the date of the next round.

Baghaei also touched on recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, affirming Iran’s steadfast position on the Balkans. He stated, “We always call for maintaining stability and peace in the Balkan region.”

