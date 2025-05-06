One Child Killed Every 40 Minutes in Gaza: Over 16,000 Dead since Oct. 2023

The Health Ministry recorded the death of 57 children due to malnutrition and health complications, amid a severe shortage of medicinal milk, especially for children with special needs.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has killed 16,278 Palestinian children in its genocidal assault on Gaza, at a rate of one child killed every 40 minutes, the Ministry of Health reportedly said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that “among these martyrs are 908 infants who did not complete their first year, and 311 children who were born and martyred during the genocidal war.”

Breaking | A massacre against displaced Palestinians was reported as an Israeli airstrike targeted Abu Hamisa school, sheltering civilians in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Initial reports confirm that at least 8 Palestinians were killed, including children,… https://t.co/biWFnHTQ6i pic.twitter.com/2giTUkNlqV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2025

The ministry warned of the escalating health and humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is suffering as a result of more than 18 months of Israel’s genocide, which has left widespread destruction and tragic conditions, especially among children, women and the elderly.

Situation Exacerbated by Blockade

Director of Field Hospitals at the Ministry, Marwan Al-Hams, reportedly said that the Israeli blockade and the closure of crossings for more than two months have exacerbated the health situation.

Primary healthcare centres have been closed due to bombings or because they are located within evacuation zones, depriving thousands of children and pregnant women of basic medical care, the MEMO report noted.

A mother embraces her beloved son who died of malnutrition due to the criminal & inhuman israeli blockade of food aid and medicine into Gaza pic.twitter.com/KLGBEY0GGJ — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 6, 2025

Al-Hams also pointed out that polio vaccines are still prohibited from entering, threatening efforts to prevent the disease.

The ministry recorded the death of 57 children due to malnutrition and health complications, amid a severe shortage of medicinal milk, especially for children with special needs.

Malnutrition

Al-Hams said that relying on one incomplete meal a day has caused many children to suffer from emaciation and malnutrition, “as they have been deprived of safe drinking water and healthy food due to the occupation’s targeting of infrastructure and the denial of aid entry.”

Gaza children.. It is not one or two children who are suffering severe malnutrition.. There are more than 60,000 children suffering this way in Gaza now. The number is projected to rise to 200,000 in two weeks if food aid didn’t come to the besieged enclave! pic.twitter.com/pKhvHy9Dkd — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 5, 2025

The ministry also documented the killing of Palestinian children as they attempted to obtain food rations from charitable institutions that were directly bombed.

It warned that thousands of children are now homeless and living in displacement camps that lack the minimum necessities of life, while pregnant women face extreme difficulty reaching hospitals, especially at night when the bombing intensifies.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Has Gaza marked the death of international law? In our latest FloodGate episode, Romana Rubeo hosts legal expert Triestino Mariniello to break down the ICC, ICJ, and the collapse of the so-called rules-based order. 🎧 Watch now.https://t.co/NHXKmozwxV pic.twitter.com/mytHd3j1Jf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, MEMO)