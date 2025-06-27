​​One Killed, Scores Wounded in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh killed one civilian and injured 20 others, prompting strong condemnation from Lebanese leaders who accuse Israel of violating the ceasefire and threatening regional stability.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that an Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted an apartment building in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, killing one woman and injuring 13 others.

An additional seven people were wounded in strikes on the city’s outskirts.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone struck an apartment near the Teachers’ College in Nabatiyeh.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes carried out multiple raids in the surrounding areas, including the town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denounced the attacks, describing them as a blatant breach of the cessation of hostilities and a serious threat to regional stability. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry submitted a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres requesting a one-year extension of UNIFIL’s mandate.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also called on the international community to intervene and halt Israeli aggression, saying the attacks undermine efforts to restore stability and show disregard for both regional and international calls to de-escalate.

In response, the Israeli military claimed its airstrikes targeted a site formerly used by Hezbollah for managing its firepower and defense systems in the Mount Shqif area of south Lebanon. The army alleged that Hezbollah was attempting to rehabilitate the site, in violation of previous understandings between the two sides.

“The site was part of an underground project that had been disabled by previous IDF raids,” the military said in a statement, adding that it had recently detected efforts to rebuild it.

Israel launched its military campaign against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The conflict has resulted in over 4,000 deaths and approximately 17,000 injuries.

Although a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have since carried out roughly 3,000 violations, killing at least 223 people and injuring over 500, according to an Anadolu Agency tally based on official sources.

Despite a partial withdrawal from south Lebanon, the Israeli army continues to occupy five strategic hills it seized during the most recent round of fighting.

(PC, AJA)