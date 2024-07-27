Ongoing Genocide – Israeli Strikes on School, Field Hospital Leave Scores Dead, Wounded

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army committed a new massacre on Saturday morning, by targeting a school housing displaced persons west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces bombed the Ahmed al-Kurd School, adjacent to Khadija School in Deir al-Balah, with renewed raids west of the city of Deir al-Balah, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 31 Palestinians were killed and over 100 injured, including serious cases, in the Israeli raid, which also targeted a field hospital inside Khadija School.

Khalil al-Daqran, spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, told Al-Jazeera that most of the wounded who arrived at the hospital were children.

He added that many of the injured suffered from severe burns, indicating the use of internationally prohibited missiles and shells by the occupation.

A number of the injured died due to the hospital’s overcrowding and lack of medicines and medical supplies.

The Israeli army spokesman claimed that the air force targeted a command and control complex belonging to Hamas that was hidden inside the Khadija School complex in the central Gaza Strip.

Health Facilities

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has appealed to international institutions and concerned parties to intervene quickly to protect the remaining health facilities.

The ministry said in a statement that several primary healthcare centers and field medical points are out of service.

The ministry explained that the increasing number of displaced people without water and in areas where sewage water runs makes conditions conducive to the spread of polio and other diseases among the displaced population.

Southern Gaza

Meanwhile, medical sources told Al-Jazeera that at least 46 Palestinians were killed due to the continued Israeli bombardment of various areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip since this morning.

🚨 Emergency in Gaza 🚨

Two people, including a child, were killed by an Israeli bombardment targeting a motorcycle in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, the bodies of five Palestinians were recovered following a bombing that targeted a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ambulance crews also recovered the bodies of five Palestinians following an airstrike that targeted the home of the Al-Masry family in the Musabbah area, north of Rafah city. A number of others were also injured in the attack.

Medical sources said that the bodies of 14 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis on Saturday morning.

A child died in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah due to dehydration and malnutrition, Al-Jazeera reported.

Moreover, five people, including three children, were killed in a bombing that targeted a house in the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

On Saturday morning, Israeli vehicles opened fire with machine guns at the tents of the displaced in the southern areas of Khan Yunis.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,589 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)