Oscar-Winning Palestinian Film Co-Director Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was attacked by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, Al-Jazeera Arabic website, and other sources reported on Monday.

His fellow co-director, Yuval Abraham, shared the details of the assault on social media, stating, “A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co-director of our film No Other Land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding.”

Ballal was severely beaten by the settlers and called for an ambulance. However, the situation took a dire turn when Israeli soldiers intervened and forcibly took him away.

The group of armed KKK-like masked settlers that lynched No Other Land director Hamdan Ballal (still missing), caught here on camera. pic.twitter.com/kFGFxSEanY — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) March 24, 2025

Abraham further explained, “Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since.” As of now, there has been no information on Ballal’s whereabouts, leaving his colleagues and supporters increasingly concerned for his safety.

No Other Land is a collaboration between Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers that documents the destruction of Masafer Yatta, a village in the West Bank, by Israeli military forces.

The documentary has won international acclaim, including the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. However, the film has also faced backlash and controversy, especially in Israel.

A video released by the Center for Jewish Nonviolence shows masked settlers attacking Jewish activists with stones and sticks. The activists, including those filming the incident, were targeted and their car windows were smashed.

One of the activists, Josh Kimelman, spoke to the Associated Press, stating, “We don’t know where Hamdan is because he was taken away in a blindfold.” The Israeli military has claimed that it is investigating the incident but has not provided any additional information on the matter.

(The Palestine Chronicle)