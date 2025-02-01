‘Outraged’ – Red Cross Slams Israel’s Treatment of Released Palestinian Prisoners

February 1, 2025 News
Palestinian prisoner Nizar Zeidan is among the detainees released under the Al-Aqsa Flood deal. (Photo: Palestinian media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Red Cross and Hamas have condemned Israel’s treatment of recently released Palestinian prisoners, who reported severe beatings, death threats, and inhumane conditions before their freedom.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed outrage over Israel’s treatment of 32 Palestinian prisoners released as part of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. 

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “Red Cross personnel expressed outrage over the way the Israel Prison Service led the prisoners out of Ketziot on Saturday morning – handcuffed with their hands above their heads, wearing a bracelet inscribed with the phrase, ‘the eternal people never forget’.”

The Israeli Prison Service defended its actions, stating, “Prison guards are dealing with the worst of Israel’s enemies, and until their very last moment on Israeli soil, they will be handled under prison governance. We will not compromise on the security of our people.”

Palestinian prisoners released on Saturday reported severe mistreatment in the days leading up to their release. 

According to the Anadolu news agency, many prisoners said they faced death threats, brutal beatings, and deprivation of food and water. 

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) confirmed these testimonies in a statement, noting that some prisoners suffered rib fractures due to the beatings. 

The PPS also accused Israel of systematically terrorizing prisoners and their families, including threats of violence if celebrations were held upon their release.

The health condition of the released prisoners was visibly poor, with some unable to walk independently and others requiring wheelchairs. 

Many were immediately transported to hospitals for medical treatment. Buses carrying the freed prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as part of the fourth round of the prisoner-hostage swap under the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas strongly condemned the direct transfer of released prisoners to hospitals, calling it evidence of the “ugliness” of the torture they endured in Israeli prisons. 

In a statement, Hamas described the mistreatment as “horrific and ongoing violations” that constitute war crimes, demanding international intervention to hold Israel accountable. The group also pledged to continue efforts to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)

