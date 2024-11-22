Over 100 Killed in 24 Hours – Israel’s Massacres in Gaza Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip last night resulted in at least 17 fatalities. This brings the total number of deaths to approximately 110 since Thursday morning.

In the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, located east of Gaza City, eight members of the Abu Asr family lost their lives in a bombing, Al-Jazeera reported. Another airstrike in the northern Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killed five Palestinians.

Further south, two Palestinians were reportedly killed when a house west of Deir al-Balah was targeted, while an Israeli airstrike in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of a displaced woman and her daughter in their tent.

Intense airstrikes also continued in the northern Gaza Strip, with occupation forces launching a series of raids on Jabaliya camp. Al-Jazeera reported that residential buildings in Jabaliya were blown up by the Israeli military this morning.

On October 5, Israeli forces launched an invasion of the northern Gaza Strip, citing efforts to prevent Hamas from regaining its capabilities in the region.

Palestinians, however, argue that the aim is to seize control of northern Gaza and establish a buffer zone by forcibly displacing its residents through relentless bombings and a severe blockade that has cut off essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,056 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,268 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)