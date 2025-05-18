Over 100 Killed in Gaza as Israel Intensifies Strikes, Besieges Hospitals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Entire families are being wiped out as Gaza’s last remaining hospitals face direct fire and total shutdown.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Sunday in the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces escalate airstrikes and tighten the siege on hospitals across the enclave.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, at least 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, including 55 in Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip.

Al-Jazeera reported that 15 people were either killed or remain missing following an airstrike on a house in the Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

In Jabaliya, northern Gaza, two separate strikes on homes belonging to the Maqat and Nasr families resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to medical sources.

A baby girl was rescued alive from beneath the rubble after an Israeli airstrike hit her family’s home in Jabaliua refugee camp, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cuk4rjuYu4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2025

In Beit Lahia, seven members of the Al-Barawi family were killed and others wounded when their home was targeted by an Israeli airstrike.

The Tel al-Zaatar area in the Jabaliya refugee camp has come under intense bombardment, with five reported dead and several others injured. The shelling also caused extensive damage to the nearby Al-Awda Hospital and destroyed additional civilian homes in the area.

In central Gaza, 20 more people were reported killed amid ongoing bombardments, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp sheltering displaced families. Images from the site show widespread destruction.

Hospitals under Siege

Amid the continuing bombardment, hospitals are facing growing threats.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israeli forces have surrounded and targeted the Indonesian Hospital in the north, just days after the Gaza European Hospital was forced out of service.

The Ministry reported that panic and confusion have gripped patients, medical personnel, and the wounded, severely disrupting emergency healthcare services. Two patients were reportedly injured while attempting to evacuate the besieged hospital.

Officials say the siege is preventing the wounded from accessing care, as Israel appears to intensify a systematic campaign to disable medical infrastructure. The Ministry has called on international bodies to intervene and provide protection.

The Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations amid an influx of casualties.

‘Catastrophic Situation’

Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, described the situation as “catastrophic,” noting that the facility is now under complete siege, with Israeli forces firing at anyone who moves.

He told Al-Jazeera that Israeli aircraft had fired on the intensive care unit and that the hospital is no longer able to function. “There are only patients and medical staff inside. Why is this place being targeted?” he asked.

Dr. Sultan urged international organizations to pressure Israeli authorities to allow medical teams to work safely and provide critical care to the wounded.

(PC, AJA)