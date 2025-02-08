Over 100 Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Gaza as Exchange Deal Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian prisoners released as part of the latest phase of the exchange agreement arrived in Gaza and the West Bank, as Hamas reiterated its commitment to freeing all detainees.

More than 100 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli detention arrived in Gaza on Saturday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, east of Rafah. Their release comes as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement, which has seen thousands of detainees freed in recent weeks.

The latest batch included 183 Palestinian prisoners—42 from the West Bank, three from Jerusalem, and 138 from Gaza. Among them, 111 were arrested after October 7, 2023. Earlier in the day, other freed prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The newly released detainees were transferred in two Red Cross-supervised buses to the European Gaza Hospital for medical check-ups. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that at least seven prisoners required hospitalization due to poor health conditions.

Families of Palestinian prisoners gather in Gaza Strip, waiting for the arrival of the bus carrying the freed detainees. pic.twitter.com/POahLXBvwS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2025

Their return was met with widespread celebrations, as thousands of Palestinians gathered to welcome them, chanting and embracing the freed detainees.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) criticized the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, stating that their deteriorating health reflects the harsh conditions they endured. Hamas warned against continued abuse and medical neglect inside Israeli prisons, vowing to continue efforts to secure the release of all Palestinian detainees.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over three Israeli prisoners in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. A Qassam official signed the handover papers with a Red Cross representative. The released Israeli prisoners were identified as Eliyahu Datsun Sharabi, Or Abraham Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami.

During the handover, Al-Qassam Brigades displayed a banner reading, “We are the flood… We are the next day,” emphasizing their stance on the ongoing conflict.

The exchange agreement, which took effect on January 19, consists of three phases, each lasting 42 days. The first phase includes the release of 1,737 Palestinian prisoners over a six-week period in weekly batches, with negotiations ongoing for subsequent phases.

New photos from the European Hospital in southern Gaza reveal the severe torture and deliberate starvation endured by newly released Palestinian detainees at the hands of the Israeli occupation during their time in prison. pic.twitter.com/zkYniYRM7u — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 8, 2025

Despite the ongoing prisoner swaps, tensions remain high. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli delegation heading to Doha has not been authorized to discuss the second phase of the deal, though officials from the Shin Bet and the Coordinator of Prisoners’ Affairs will be present in the talks.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military assault on Gaza has resulted in over 159,000 Palestinian casualties, including deaths and injuries, the majority being women and children. More than 14,000 people remain missing, as Gaza continues to face one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history.

(PC, AJA)