Over 2,700 Children under Five Diagnosed with Acute Malnutrition – UN

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since January, over 16,500 children under five were identified for treatment of severe acute malnutrition, including 141 cases with complications who needed to be hospitalized.

More than 2,700 children in Gaza, under the age of five, have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition, according to the UN.

This figure, from the second half of May, reflects “a sharp deterioration” in the nutritional situation of children, the UN’s Nutrition Cluster said in the latest Humanitarian Situation Update posted on Thursday.

In #Gaza, >2,700 children under 5 diagnosed with acute malnutrition. Only 38% of health points are functional – all partially.

>640,000 people displaced in 3 months. Restrictions and hostilities make aid inefficient, insufficient and unsafe. Read more: https://t.co/Zx4TE7CfSn pic.twitter.com/j65BSISaYq — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) June 5, 2025

Preliminary analysis “indicates that out of 46,738 children under five years of age who were screened for malnutrition in the second half of May, 2,733 (5.8 per cent) were diagnosed with acute malnutrition.”

“This is up from 4.7 per cent in the first half of May and almost triple the proportion of children diagnosed with malnutrition out of those screened in February 2025, during the ceasefire,” the report noted.

Hospitalized with Complications

Overall, since January, Nutrition Cluster partners detected and enrolled over 16,500 children under five for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), including 141 cases with complications who needed to be hospitalized, it added.

In May, 7.5 percent of SAM cases needed hospitalization for complications, compared with only three to four per cent in the preceding two months, “showing an increase in number of severe cases.”

Starvation. Dehydration. Malnutrition. The reality for children in Gaza is horrific. Aid at scale is urgently required in Gaza. With UNICEF spokesperson James Elder. pic.twitter.com/05qQymXdKs — UNICEF MENA – يونيسف الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا (@UNICEFmena) June 1, 2025

“Yet, there are currently only four stabilization centres for the treatment of SAM cases with medical complications in the Gaza Strip, including two in Deir al Balah, one in Khan Younis, and one in Gaza City,” the report stated.

Stabilization centres in North Gaza and Rafah have been forced to suspend operations, leaving children in these areas without access to lifesaving treatment.

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women

Moreover, analysis of available data for pregnant and breastfeeding women (PBW) confirms that there has been a sharp deterioration in their nutritional status in the last two month.

In May, acute malnutrition was detected in 17 percent of screened women in Gaza governorate and in 18 percent of screened women in Deir al Balah, compared with less than 10 per cent in these two governorates in February and March, the report stated.

The Nutrition Cluster underscored that “a full resumption of large-scale food distribution is urgently needed to prevent a further deterioration of the nutrition situation.”

‘Worst Deteriorations’ in Food Diversity

According to the World Food Programme’s (WFP) latest market monitor, food consumption and dietary diversity in Gaza collapsed to critical levels in May, marking one of the worst deteriorations in food diversity and nutrition since October 2023, the report also noted.

Key nutritious items like meat, eggs, dairy products, vegetables, and fruit are “nearly absent from diets.”

WFP warns that diets across Gaza “have become dangerously imbalanced and critically lacking in nutrients, signaling a severe collapse in food diversity and a deepening nutritional crisis,” the report stated.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)