Over 40,000 Gaza Infants Face ‘Imminent’ Risk of Death Due to Israeli Blockade

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The statement called for the immediate and unconditional opening of Gaza’s border crossings and urgent entry of baby formula and humanitarian aid.

More than 40,000 infants face the risk of death due to Israel’s continued ban on the entry of baby formula into the Gaza Strip, the government media office warned on Monday.

“There is an imminent risk of death for thousands of infants in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation’s ban on the entry of baby formula,” the office said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Farra, director of the Children’s Hospital at Nasser Medical Complex, says they are seeing an unprecedented surge in child patients due to hunger. Some children arrive already dead. Baby formula is nearly gone. Follow our live blog: https://t.co/Y1hCRGi1oq pic.twitter.com/mhaKL7mNMC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 28, 2025

Gaza “is on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe threatening the lives of tens of thousands of infants, as Israel has continuously blocked the entry of baby formula for 150 days in what amounts to a silent genocide,” the statement added.

“There are over 40,000 babies under the age of one in Gaza at risk of slow death due to this criminal, suffocating blockade,” it stressed.

Deaths Due to Malnutrition

“In #Gaza, malnutrition has become a tragedy and a widespread reality”. An UNRWA doctor describes how they now have malnourished children on a daily basis. “The situation has worsened dramatically since the siege started in March 2025. Families report surviving on just one meal… pic.twitter.com/RrHE0JykLG — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 26, 2025

The office held Israel, its supporters, and the international community “fully responsible for every innocent life lost as a result of this systematic blockade.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 147 Palestinians, including 88 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition since October 2023.

Baby Saved from Womb

On Monday, a baby was delivered from the womb of a pregnant Palestinian woman killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

Medical teams at Al-Mawasi Field Hospital, operated by the PRCS, “successfully saved the life of a fetus whose mother was killed when Israeli forces targeted the Al-Zarab family home in the Al-Mawasi area,” the PRCS said in a statement.

In the early hours of today, Monday, medical teams at Al-Mawasi Field Hospital, operated by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), successfully saved the life of a fetus whose mother was killed when Israeli forces targeted the Al-Zarab family home in the Al-Mawasi area, west… pic.twitter.com/F6doReb0Hb — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) July 28, 2025

“Despite extremely challenging field conditions and critical shortages of medical supplies, the team carried out a complex emergency cesarean section in a determined effort to save the baby,” the statement noted.

The newborn was immediately transferred to the neonatal unit to receive specialized care.

🚨BREAKING: A newborn baby girl was delivered from the womb of her mother, Suad Al-Shaer (30 years old), who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/GbgkAF2311 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) July 27, 2025

The Israeli army renewed its airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens.

Close to 60,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 59,000, wounding more than 142,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)