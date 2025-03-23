Over 50,000 Killed in Gaza as Israel Bombs Nasser Medical Complex

Israeli forces continue their genocide in Gaza, bombing the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis and besieging civilians in Rafah.

Israeli occupation forces bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

Citing local sources, Al-Jazeera confirmed that an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, with several others wounded.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli aircraft targeted the second floor of the facility, causing fires.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that the surgical building inside the complex was hit, a facility that houses both patients and wounded individuals.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, provided updated figures on the devastating toll of the ongoing Israeli assault.

He stated that the total number of Palestinians killed in the genocidal war has reached 50,021, while the number of wounded has climbed to 113,274.

Israeli airstrikes targeted the emergency building at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, Gaza, sparking a fire. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4GXofM5Xyp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 23, 2025

Among the dead are 15,613 children, including 872 infants who had not yet reached their first birthday.

Additionally, 247 newborns died during the aggression. Al-Barash further explained that approximately 7% of Gaza’s population has been killed or wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Regarding the wounded, Al-Bursh reported that more than 25,000 Palestinians require long-term rehabilitation, while the number of amputations has reached approximately 4,700, including 850 children.

He warned that Gaza’s humanitarian situation is deteriorating further, as the complete blockade imposed by Israeli occupation forces has led to the collapse of the healthcare system.

With hospitals struggling to function, the shortage of medical equipment and supplies has left thousands without access to essential treatment amid the intensifying Israeli assault.

Escalation in Rafah: Civilians Besieged

In Rafah, Israeli forces have escalated their genocide, besieging civilians in the Saudi neighborhood of Tel al-Sultan, west of the city. After issuing an evacuation warning, occupation forces set up a security checkpoint along the supposed ‘safe’ evacuation route.

Additionally, Israeli forces trapped ambulance crews from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and civil defense teams in the Barksat area of Tel Sultan, cutting off all communication with them, and leaving their fate unknown.

Overnight, intense Israeli shelling targeted western Rafah, leading to further deaths and injuries.

(PC, AJA)