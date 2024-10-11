Over 60 Killed in 24 Hours – Jabaliya Remains under Siege

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to medical sources, 21 Palestinians have been killed since early Friday morning due to Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli military has intensified its raids across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killings of over 60 people in the last 24 hours, while a siege on the northern Gaza Strip continues.

According to Palestinian media, rescue teams have been unable to reach many of the wounded due to ongoing violence.

In Rafah, Israeli helicopters bombed the city center, with no immediate reports of casualties.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four bodies were recovered from the Bir al-Naja area, west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/IJWba7cpGe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that four separate massacres over the past 24 hours resulted in 61 deaths and 231 injuries.

Among the casualties are 28 Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school in Deir al-Balah.

The school was being used as a shelter for displaced families. Other airstrikes have hit various locations, including the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and the Al-Rimal Health Clinic, which also housed displaced people.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the Jabalia refugee camp remains under siege, with Israeli forces reportedly increasing their ground and air operations.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli occupation army drone targeted Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of Jabalia camp center, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/9iqyPGCHkT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024

Ambulance teams are reportedly unable to reach bombed areas to provide aid, leaving many wounded and dead beneath the rubble.

Gaza’s Civil Defense has warned of the severe strain on the health system, which could collapse if hospitals in the northern region are evacuated.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,126 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,117 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)