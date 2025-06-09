Over 600 Palestinians Killed, Injured at Gaza Aid Points in One Week – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to testimonies and information collected by the Euro-Med Monitor field team, Israeli army snipers “deliberately targeted starving civilians”.

The Israeli army has killed and injured over 600 Palestinians near three aid distribution centres under its control in the Gaza Strip, all within one week, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

“Incidents on the ground demonstrate that Israeli forces have deliberately positioned aid distribution centres in dangerous, militarised areas under their control, without providing safe corridors,” the Geneva-based rights group said in a report covering the week of May 27 to June 3.

“This has created a deadly trap for thousands of starving civilians who, after more than three months of border closures, are risking their lives for a small amount of food. Many return wounded—if they return at all,” the organization added.

The Euro-Med field team documented that at least 27 Palestinians were killed and 90 were injured in an attack on June 3, near an aid distribution center in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah, in southern Gaza.

‘Deliberately Targeted’

According to testimonies and information collected by the field team, Israeli army snipers “deliberately targeted starving civilians with direct gunfire, mostly to the head, despite no apparent threat to Israeli forces.”

“An Israeli quadcopter flew over and photographed the civilian crowd. Then, the army opened fire from a crane in the area,” a survivor of the shooting told Euro-Med Monitor. “I personally carried three people who had been shot in the head. Most of the injuries were to the head.”

The survivor, who requested anonymity, added: “People came looking for food to ease their hunger, but they went back dead or wounded.”

‘Bullets Flew Overhead’

In another testimony, a 38-year-old survivor named AB told Euro-Med that at around 3 a.m, he went to the area near Al-Alam in Rafah “and waited by a seaside cafeteria.”

“The shooting was intense and random. Everyone lay on the ground as bullets flew overhead; no one dared to stand, because standing cost one his life,” he stated.

At around 5:00 a.m., he continued, people began approaching the road leading to the aid centre, and gunfire erupted from a quadcopter drone, vehicles behind the dunes, and naval boats,” the survivor continued.

“There were many casualties and deaths. Around 5:45 a.m., we managed to enter the centre, and I was able to get an aid package. On my way out, I met a woman in her 40s who said she couldn’t continue forward and that she and her children were suffering from hunger and poverty,” the survivor said.

He then gave the woman his aid package and returned to try to get another one, “but there was nothing left.”

“A quadcopter was overhead, broadcasting insulting remarks: ‘You animals, go away, the supply is out,’” he added.

AB said that as he was leaving, “I saw a child crying out loudly, ‘Mom, get up, Mom, get up.’ I went closer and found the woman I had given my package to lying in a pool of blood. She was dead.”

‘I Saw Seven Bodies’

He assisted a group of young men to carry the woman to an ambulance and accompanied her son to the hospital.

“On the way, along the sea road, I saw seven bodies lying on the side of the road,” he said.

“When I returned to my tent, I swore before God and in front of my wife and children that I’d never go to an aid distribution centre, no matter how hard life becomes, even if I had to eat sand,” the survivor stated.

Bullet ‘Lodged in Head’

In another documented case, Khaled Ahmed Abu Sweilem attempted to reach an aid distribution center west of Rafah.

After collecting an aid package, Euro-Med said, he was shot from behind while exiting the centre.

“The bullet struck him behind the right ear and lodged in his head, killing him instantly,” the report noted.

Inspection and Humiliation

Euro-Med emphasized that the Israeli army, along with the US-backed organisation managing the aid distribution centres, directs Palestinians to collect aid at designated sites, “instructing them to wait through inspection and humiliation gates.”

“Once there, they are subjected to direct fire from snipers, quadcopter drones, helicopters, and at times tank shells, under the pretext that Israeli forces stationed hundreds of meters away are under threat,” the organization stated.

The Israeli army, it noted, “typically denies responsibility for these serious crimes or attempts to justify its use of live fire by claiming that ‘suspects’ approached areas where its forces are deployed.”

“These claims are made without presenting evidence and often contradict earlier accounts, reflecting a disregard for the lives of starving civilians. This pattern is a direct consequence of the impunity Israel has long enjoyed,” Euro-Med said.

Aid Sites ‘Resemble’ Detention Facilities

The organization said that the “chaos” at aid distribution centres reinforces earlier concerns about the Israeli mechanism’s inability to deliver humanitarian assistance effectively.

“Hundreds of existing centres cannot be replaced by just four sites that resemble military detention facilities and lack even the basic infrastructure to receive civilians and distribute aid safely and efficiently,” the organization noted.

These incidents “should not be dismissed as procedural issues fixable through operational adjustments.”

“They must be understood within the broader context of the grave consequences of the Israeli military’s control over humanitarian aid,” the organization stated, adding that “It is inconceivable that the same entity accused of committing genocide for nearly 20 months can be entrusted with improving the humanitarian conditions of the very population it targets.”

‘A Site of Field Executions’

Euro-Med emphasized that an “immediate end to the Israeli aid distribution mechanism in the Gaza Strip is essential, as it has become a site of field executions and fails to meet even the most basic humanitarian standards.”

It stressed “the need to reinstate the previous UN-led mechanism to ensure the safe and effective delivery of aid to Gaza’s population.”

On Monday, eight Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The victims had been attempting to access desperately needed food supplies near aid distribution sites.

Latest Attacks

Meanwhile, Al-Awda Hospital reported the arrival of 28 injured Palestinians following an Israeli airstrike near an aid distribution point close to the Netzarim checkpoint in central Gaza.

The same location had been targeted the day before, resulting in the death and injury of two additional Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said that the death toll from what it described as “US-Israeli aid traps” had climbed to 125 killed, 736 wounded, and nine missing since May 27. This includes the 13 Palestinians killed and 153 others wounded in two separate attacks on Sunday alone, both carried out near food distribution centers.

