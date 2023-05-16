PA President Urges UN to Suspend Israel’s Membership

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urged on Monday the international community to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations for obstructing the implementation of UN resolutions and international law, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Abbas spoke at a UN event held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or Catastrophe, which is marked on May 15 to remember the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands in 1948 after the founding of Israel.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on November 30, 2022, calling for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

“We demand today, officially, in accordance with international law and international resolutions, to make sure that Israel respects these resolutions, or suspend Israel’s membership in the UN,” Abbas said.

The PA President said that the UN adopted hundreds of resolutions since 1947 that recognize the rights of the Palestinian people, but not one single resolution was implemented so far.

Abbas accused the US and the UK of “remaining silent” against the ongoing aggressions and refusing to hold Israel accountable for its occupation of the Palestinian land and construction of illegal settlements.

“Britain and the United States specifically bear political and ethical responsibility directly for the Nakba of the Palestinian people, because they took part in rendering our people a victim when they decided to establish and plant another entity in our historic homeland for their own colonial goals,” Abbas said.

He also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people.

“We are being subjected to violence every day. We are complaining every day. We’re calling upon you every day, please protect us, please protect us. Why aren’t you protecting us? Aren’t we human beings? You even protect the animals.”

UN Political Affairs chief, Rosemary Di Carlo, called on Israel to end its occupation.

“We want to see an independent State of Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States,” she said.

