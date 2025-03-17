Palestine Action Group Files Legal Challenge over ‘Anti-Protest’ Laws in NSW

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Action group said police have confirmed that the attacks “were not ideologically motivated, and had absolutely no link to any protests.”

The Palestine Action Group filed a constitutional challenge in the Supreme Court of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday to challenge the Australian government’s controversial new laws which it described as “draconian anti-protest laws.”

The laws were aimed at curbing anti-semitism and gave police “broad powers” to restrict protests near places of worship, according to the Guardian newspaper.

“The challenge will focus on the expanded powers given to police to issue move-on orders for protests near places of worship, which civil liberties and activist organizations say could lead to protests being banned throughout most of Sydney and other cities, and are unconstitutional,” the Palestine Action Group said in a statement on Instagram.

The group stressed that NSW Premier Chris Minns “rushed a raft of anti-protest laws through parliament in the wake of the Dural caravan hoax and a spate of other attacks, which have since turned out to be, according to NSW police, one big ‘criminal con job.’”

It added that “Despite police saying that they believed ‘almost immediately’ that these attacks were a ‘fabricated terrorist plot’, and despite the Government receiving daily briefings from the police, Minns continued to dishonestly stoke fear of terrorism and a supposed tide of antisemitism in order to ram these undemocratic laws through the parliament at 4am on 21 February.”

‘Con Job’ by Organized Crime

The Guardian reported that last week NSW police revealed that a caravan found laden with explosives on the outskirts of Sydney “and a wave of antisemitic attacks were a ‘con job’ by organized crime to distract police and influence prosecutions.”

According to the report, Minns and the state police minister, Yasmin Catley, “have refused to say when they knew the caravan plot was a hoax and not a terror event, and if it was before controversial hate speech and religious worship bills were rushed through state parliament.”

‘Not Ideologically Motivated’

“Calls are mounting for these laws, which were based on deception, to be urgently repealed, and for an inquiry held into the role NSW Government ministers played in furthering this hoax,” the group emphasized.

It claimed that over the past 16 months, Minns “has made no secret of his one-sided support for Israel and his Government’s opposition to protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people, repeatedly seeking to slander and ban rallies against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

“Now he has passed unconstitutional laws, which undermine our democratic rights, and were based on lies,” it added, and pointed out that the “laws threaten the rights not just of Palestine protesters, but of everyone, which is reflected in the very broad opposition that is mounting to these laws from a large range of civil society, activist and trade union organizations.”

