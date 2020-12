By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Renowned historian, Professor Ilan Pappe and respected political analyst and leader Awad Abdelfattah speak to Palestine Chronicle TV about the One Democratic State Campaign and their shared vision for a just peace and coexistence in Israel and Palestine.

Join us on Wednesday, December 30 at 11 AM US Pacific Time (UK: 7 PM; Palestine: 9 PM).

(The Palestine Chronicle)