Palestine Chronicle Interviewed This Palestinian Swimming Coach in 2022 – He Was Killed in Gaza Today

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle had interviewed Majdi in 2022. In the interview, the beloved Palestinian swimming coach shared with us a small part of his inspiring story.

Israeli forces targeted on Saturday the Tabaeen School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City, killing more than 100 Palestinians and wounding many more, in one of the deadliest attacks witnessed in Gaza in recent weeks.

One of those killed was Majdi al-Tatr, a 44-year-old father of five children.



When he was only 12, Majdi was involved in a car accident. Tragically, his brother was killed in the accident, while Majdi lost his leg. Despite his disability, Majdi worked as a swimming coach in Gaza.

“I lost my leg at a young age, but it was the beginning of a new path for me,” Majdi told The Palestine Chronicle at the time.

“The accident was an incentive to discover new talents. I learned how to swim. I constantly improved, until I became a swimming coach.”

Majdi took part in several local and international swimming tournaments. In 2000, he participated in the Arab Swimming Championship in Jordan, harvesting two gold and one silver medals.

He traveled across the Arab region, from Egypt to the UAE, to Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, he told us. He continued to improve, acquiring new certificates, and eventually becoming a swimming instructor and a rescuer.

Before the war started on October 7, Majdi worked as a coach at the Palestinian Swimming School in Gaza, where he trained students from different age groups, ranging from 4 to 60 years old.

Below are some photos that were taken by a local Gaza journalist for the Palestine Chronicle during the interview.

