Palestine Needs You: Six Reasons to Support the Palestine Chronicle

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dear Friends and Readers,

Over the years, The Palestine Chronicle has emerged as one of the most trusted, articulate and consistent voices on Palestine and Palestinian rights. Despite our limited resources, we have endeavored to grow and improve constantly.

Both of our English and French pages, in addition to our social media platforms, have contributed to the intellectual cause of Palestine, every single day, for over twenty years.

Recently, instead of slowing us down, the coronavirus quarantine galvanized us to think creatively about new ways to reach out to readers around the world. The result: Palestine Chronicle TV.

Since the launch of our interview-based social media TV program, we have generated well over 200,000 views of people from many parts of the world who want to know more about Palestine. It is our desire to reach a much wider audience, with time.

OUR MISSION: The Palestine Chronicle aims to educate the general public by providing a forum that strives to highlight issues of relevance to human rights, national struggles, freedom and democracy in the form of daily news, commentary, features, book reviews, photos, art, and much more.

OUR GOAL: The provision of an independent media platform where Palestinian voices are heard.

Please click HERE to make a donation or send your contributions to our PO BOX: The Palestine Chronicle

PO Box 196

Mountlake Terrace

WA, 98043

USA

Six Reasons Why You Should Support the Palestine Chronicle

Empowering the Palestinian Voice

Since our inception in 1999, our ultimate goal has been the creation of a truly independent media platform so that the Palestinian voice, that of ordinary people, is heard.

To do so, we have applied our understanding of people’s history in our style of journalism. The outcome is a unique platform where Palestinian youth, men, women, and children are the main staple of our daily coverage.

Offering Diverse Opinions & Analyses:

The Palestine Chronicle hosts weekly views of well-respected writers and analysts, which have, to date, included Jonathan Cook, Ramzy Baroud, Ramona Wadi, Richard Falk, Jim Miles, Benay Blend, Blake Alcott, Jennifer Lowenstein, Iqbal Jassat, Ronnie Kasrils, and several others. We aim to host several such personalities on our TV platform in the near future. Our commentators do not advocate the political agenda of any party or ideology but strive to illuminate issues pertaining to justice, freedom, and human rights.

At the Palestine Chronicle, we are not afraid to push the envelope and to challenge our readers to think outside the box.

Using Every Platform

We are constantly on the lookout for new, creative ways to expand our audience and widen our outreach. The latest of our creative platforms, the introduction of Palestine Chronicle TV, has already garnered a large following and provides viewers with the opportunity to listen to, and to view, our guests’ personal contribution.

Speaking to Professor Richard Falk: On Palestine, Israel and International Law For decades, Palestinians have demanded that Israel must respect international law, starting with the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees in 1948, all the way to ending the currently growing system of apartheid in the Occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza. But armed with an American veto, Israel has rarely, if ever, respected, let alone implemented international law. Yet, the Palestinian leadership insists on returning to the United Nations and other international institutions demanding a collective answer to Israel’s immunity. Has the international community failed Palestinians? Is the international legal system itself arbitrary? What will it take for the United Nations to circumvent the American vetoes and pressures and bring Palestinians a measure of justice after all of these years? To discuss these questions and more, Palestine Chronicle TV hosts Professor Emeritus of International Law Richard Falk. Professor Falk, an acclaimed author, was also the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights between 2008-14. Make sure to join us on Tuesday Sep 22, at 11 AM Pacific Time (9 PM Palestine Time). Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Sounding the Alarm on COVID-19 in Gaza

Not only do we dissect the past and analyse present events, we also translate our deep understanding of the situation in Palestine in order to anticipate the future as well. For example, when some commentators alleged that the Israeli siege on Gaza was a blessing in disguise as, they argued, the blockade would slow down the spread of the virus, we presented an entirely different point of view. Our editorial “TITLE” was the first to warn of the horrific consequences of COVID-19 in Gaza.

A Terrifying Scenario: Coronavirus in ‘Quarantined’ Gaza https://t.co/JgiPL3spXf via @PalestineChron — Holly Spradling (@hsprad61) April 19, 2020

Furthermore, we are in touch with several credible sources on the ground, spread out strategically within the country, which provides us with the unique opportunity to harness any important news or events directly from the source and to, then, disseminate it appropriately through our varied media platforms.

Visualizing and Humanizing Palestine (PHOTOS)

When we visualize Palestine, we dare to think of Palestinians as living, breathing human beings, whose existence is not always defined by Israel – its sieges, wars and relentless propaganda. This is why our exclusive photos from Palestine always attempt to find the balance between politics, war, and everyday reality. Palestinians are, indeed, not numbers, a fact that we always strive to delineate.

Investing in Intersectionality

We, at The Palestine Chronicle, believe that true solidarity is only sustainable through the constant investing in intersectional and community politics – finding ways to harness the support of other oppressed minorities and indigenous groups while standing resolutely in defense of their just causes. Therefore, we are at the forefront of building mutual solidarity between Palestinians, the Black Lives Matter Movement, Kashmir, and indigenous struggles around the world.

The Palestine Chronicle is privileged to have the opportunity to fight for Palestinian rights and to produce morally-conscious journalism that is guided by ethical values and made possible by the support of people all over the world. Your involvement makes a huge difference and your contributions, large or small, have made our work possible throughout the years.

To enable us to continue our work well into the New Year, 2021, we would appreciate it very much if you could please make a tax-deductible donation to The Palestine Chronicle today.

Thank you for believing in and supporting our mission.

The Palestine Chronicle Team