PA Prime Minister Shtayyeh Visits Jenin Refugee Camp

October 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh visits the Jenin refugee camp. (Photo: via Shtayyeh FB Page)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh paid a visit to the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Shtayyeh offered his condolences to the families of Abdullah Abu al-Teen, Mateen Dabaya, and Mohammad Maher Turkman.

“We know with certainty that this occupation does not want peace,” Shtayyeh said.

Abu al-Teen and Dabaya were both killed during an Israeli army raid on Jenin on Friday. Mohammad Maher Turkman succumbed to his wounds several weeks after Israeli soldiers critically wounded him in the Jordan Valley.

The PA Prime Minister said that since the beginning of this year, Israeli forces have killed more than 170 Palestinians. More than 5,600 freedom fighters were arrested by Israeli occupation forces, according to Shtayyeh.

“From the camp of sacrifices, Jenin (refugee) camp, we say that the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain, and the darkness of the prisons that our prisoners pay for will not be in vain.”

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

