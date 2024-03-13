Palestinian Authority to Join Israel in Gaza – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Israeli reports, the Palestinian Authority is working on building an armed force in the southern Gaza Strip, consisting of families who do not support Hamas.

Citing Israeli sources, Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Majid Faraj, the head of the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence apparatus, has begun work on building an armed force in the southern Gaza Strip, consisting of families who do not support the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the unit will allegedly be tasked with managing aid deliveries from the south to the north of Gaza.

Moreover, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that Israeli Security Council President Tzachi Hanegbi recently met with Faraj, with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kan added that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant proposed Faraj as a potential candidate to build an alternative to Hamas and temporarily manage the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to Israel24 News, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said in an interview with Kan that “it is natural to bring up the name of Faraj, in the PA he is one of the figures who worked with us the most against Hamas.”

Lapid added in a television interview, “The civil service has no obstacle to working with the Palestinian Authority, because even today it works with it. The government must decide whether it will deal with politics or Israel’s security. If the matter is related to Israel’s security, we will work with the Palestinian Authority.”

“In the civilian apparatus there is no obstacle to working with the PA, because even today we work with them,” Lapid reportedly added, noting that “the (Israeli) government needs to decide whether it deals with politics or Israel’s security. If it is Israel’s security – we will work with the PA.”

Who is Majed Faraj?

Faraj’s name has previously been floated as a possible alternative to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Citing Israeli sources, Al-Jazeera reported that Faraj, 61, is the most powerful and senior security figure in the Palestinian Authority. He is considered close to Abbas, and has excellent relations with senior Israeli security officials.

Hebrew sources: Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj has begun working on building an armed force in the southern Gaza Strip. The Faraj force he is working on consists of families who do not support Hamas for distributing aid from the south to the north — خالد الجلاصي (@Khaledjelassi10) March 12, 2024

According to reports, Faraj is currently coordinating, on behalf of the PA, with Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), along with Arab and Western intelligence agencies.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)