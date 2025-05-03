Palestinian Child Dies from Starvation as Israeli Siege Prevents Essential Supplies

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian child died due to malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s continued blockade.

A young Palestinian girl died on Saturday at Al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City due to severe malnutrition and dehydration, as Israel’s ongoing blockade continues to prevent the entry of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Medical staff informed Anadolu that the child, Janan Saleh Al-Saqafi, succumbed to starvation and the unavailability of clean water.

For over two months, Israel has kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, drawing repeated warnings from Palestinian officials and UN agencies about the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a statement released Friday, Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of deliberately targeting the Strip’s food infrastructure—including bakeries, aid distribution centers, soup kitchens, water wells, and farmland—in what it described as a systematic effort to starve the population.

Today marks 60 DAYS since a single grain of rice has entered Gaza. The Freedom Flotilla that Israel drone struck last night was trying to help fight this famine The world MUST address this pic.twitter.com/i6Zq0qpWtW — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 2, 2025

An Associated Press report published on Friday highlighted the dire conditions of the civilian population in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.

“Screaming in anguish as the desperate crowd crushes them against a barrier, young children and adults frantically wave pots and pans at charity workers, begging for a portion of some of the last food aid left in Gaza: Rice,” the report read.

“With nearly the entire population reliant on humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations, warehouses are empty, community kitchens are closing down, and families are skipping meals,” it added.

The report quoted Ghada al-Haddad, Oxfam’s media coordinator in Gaza, as saying that A 25-kilogram (55-pound) bag of flour now goes for 1,300 shekels ($360).

“Mothers in Gaza now feed their children one meal per day, dinner, so they don’t wake up and complain they are starving,” al-Haddad said, according to AP.

The report noted that, in addition to the tight siege, “Israeli airstrikes have also taken out large swaths of Gaza’s agricultural land and livestock, making it nearly impossible for the territory to produce its own food”.

Gavin Kelleher, a humanitarian manager with the Norwegian Refugee Council, is quoted by AP as saying that “Israel has engineered a situation where Palestinians cannot grow their own food or fish for their own food”.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AA, AP)