By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Committee reportedly said Tel Aviv’s repressive measures were part of “its Judaization project for Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine has reportedly criticized Israel’s announcement to restrict the number of Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan saying it aimed to “empty” the place of worship and “isolate it from its Palestinian surrounding.”

“The occupation’s announcement of doubling its repressive measures during Ramadan, including limiting the number of worshippers and issuing expulsion orders, aims to empty Al-Aqsa Mosque, isolate it from its Palestinian surroundings,” the Committee warned on Friday, according to an Anadolu news agency report.

Israel plans to restrict entry permits for Palestinians, allowing only men over 55 and women over 50 to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. Rupert Stone reports from occupied East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/ONDc82CeQv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 28, 2025

It added that Tel Aviv’s repressive measures were part of “its Judaization project for Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

The committee urged “the Arab and Islamic nations, international institutions, and churches worldwide to take responsibility for stopping the aggression, ending the occupation … and protecting the future of our people, their land, and their holy sites.”

Saturday was declared the first day of Ramadan by the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, Mohammed Hussein.

Claim of ‘Safety Restrictions’

As in previous years, Israeli authorities said it would implement “safety restrictions” at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“The usual restrictions for public safety will be in place as they have been every year,” Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said in an online briefing to journalists, the Times of Israel reported.

The report noted that last year, only Palestinian men aged 55 and older and women over 50 were allowed to enter the mosque compound.

Anadolu cited the Israeli public broadcaster KAN as having reported that police will not allow Palestinians released from jails in recent weeks to enter the compound during Ramadan.

KAN said police would deploy 3,000 personnel every day at checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month.

Only 10,000 Permits

It said police recommended granting only 10,000 permits to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. Permits will be given to men older than 55 and women older than 50, KAN reported, according to Anadolu.

As tomorrow marks the first day of Ramadan, hundreds of worshippers perform Taraweeh prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem despite the restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/FxaSdl7Hn9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 28, 2025

The Quds News Network however shared photos from the first night of special Ramadan prayers held at the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday night, depicting hundreds of worshippers in the compound, despite the restrictions.

In July last year, the International Court of Justice declared that Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal, and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu)