Palestinian Commander, Previously Declared Dead by Israel, Reappears in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video shows Hussein Fayyad, previously declared dead by Israel, reappearing in Gaza to discuss the failed Israeli military objectives.

A video published on Wednesday shows Hussein Fayyad (Abu Hamza), commander of the Beit Hanoun Battalion in the Al-Qassam Brigades, appearing in Gaza eight months after the Israeli military announced his assassination in northern Gaza.

In the video, the date of which is not specified, Fayyad is seen meeting with citizens amidst the destruction caused by Israeli bombardment. He discussed the war and the losses sustained by the Israeli army, emphasizing its failure to achieve its declared objectives. He stated, “If the strong do not win, they are defeated; and if the weak are not defeated, they are victorious.”

Fayyad stressed that the occupation had only caused destruction but had not broken Gaza, which he described as unbent, dignified, and victorious.

ظهور أسطوري للقائد ذو الأرواح السبع، حسين فياض (أبو حمزة)، قائد كتيبة بيت حانون، متحدثاً عن مفهوم النصر في الحرب. جدير بالذكر أن المتحدث باسم جيش العدو دانيال هاغاري أعلن عن اغتياله في 23 مايو 2024، إثر اشتباك معه وجهاً لوجه في نفق في جباليا. pic.twitter.com/WMO6q390n4 — Saeed Ziad | سعيد زياد (@saeedziad) January 22, 2025

Israeli researcher Or Bialikov commented on the video, calling Fayyad’s appearance in Beit Hanoun a “shame” for the Israeli army. He sarcastically remarked, “Clearly, the Israeli army killed another person.”

In May 2024, Israel had claimed to have assassinated Fayyad, accusing him of being behind several attacks on Israel, but his reappearance challenges that claim.

The ceasefire between Palestinian resistance forces and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, entered its first phase on Sunday, lasting 42 days, with further negotiations for the second and third phases.

Since October 2023, Israel’s campaign in Gaza, with US backing, has led to over 158,000 casualties, mostly women and children, and more than 14,000 missing persons.

(PC, AA, AJA, Social Media)