Palestinian Family Held for 24 Hours, Deported from Buenos Aires Airport

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The family said they were tricked into signing papers claiming they were “false tourists.”

A Palestinian family of five was detained for more than 24 hours at a Buenos Aires airport before being deported, according to Argentinian media reports.

The Palestinian family from Bethlehem arrived at Ezeiza Airport on June 16, having traveled via Jordan after a delay in leaving the West Bank for Jordan, then on to Istanbul and Brazil before landing in Argentina, local newspapers Pagina 12 and Tiempo Argentino reported.

A Palestinian family who had applied for tourist visas and claimed to be coming to Argentina 🇦🇷 for business was denied entry by immigration authorities. Immigration officials made them sign papers in Spanish they could not read. They had previously been told that by signing… pic.twitter.com/kTWwZ7yuVn — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) July 1, 2025

“Our family operates a well-established tourist office in Palestine, specializing in religious tours to the Holy Land. We also own a prominent wholesale religious souvenir store,” the family stated in a criminal complaint accusing the authorites of “illegal deportation and inhumane treatment.”

They indicated that the purpose of their trip to Argentina “was to meet with professional partners and expand cooperation with religious tourism agencies,” Tiempo reported.

‘False Tourists’

After presenting “all the documents: visas, return tickets, medical insurance, and a letter of invitation,” the family said their photos and fingerprints were taken and they were asked to wait.

“Instead, we were taken to a restricted area for questioning,” the statement added.

“They then gave us a document entirely in Spanish. We asked for a translation, but were told it was just a form to take us to a more convenient location. They assured us it had nothing to do with a refusal to allow us entry, so we signed it,” it noted.

Sin justificación, el Gobierno argentino deportó a una familia palestina que había venido por turismo y negocios

Tras maltratarlos durante casi 24 horas, Migraciones le negó el ingreso a los cinco integrantes de una familia.https://t.co/K0gWRr1duM Vía @tiempoarg pic.twitter.com/pvfUYavoV1 — Rafael Araya Masry (@arayamas) July 1, 2025

However, the family said, the papers turned out to be documents claiming that they were “false tourists,” thus allowing them to be deported.

“That signature marked the beginning of a nightmare lasting more than 24 hours. Our passports were confiscated and we were denied basic human needs: sleep, food, communication, and legal assistance,” the complaint continued.

The family alleged that “no one from immigration spoke to us directly, despite our pleas. We were not allowed to ask questions or understand what decisions were being made about us.”

“We were not treated as human beings, but as threats or criminals without rights or dignity,” they added.

Denied Legal Assistance

The statement, signed by the five family members, noted that “Not even the intervention of the Palestinian Ambassador resolved the situation. The authorities contradicted each other, denied transparency, and prevented us from accessing legal assistance.”

Argentine Attorney Uriel Biondi filed a writ of habeas corpus with the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court of Lomas de Zamora, but it was unsuccessful.

The document noted that the family was “for more than 16 hours without a court order, without formal or verbal notification of their situation, without access to their passports, … without contact with authorized personnel or interpreters, in conditions that violate constitutional rights and international human rights treaties.”

“What happened was unbelievable. We were living through hell …It was all illegal,” Sandy Bassam Hanna Abu Farha, one of the family’s daughters, told the Pagina 12 newspaper.

She explained that the family had applied for their visas at the Argentine embassy in Tel Aviv and the process was exhaustive, including “an interview” and having been asked to produce “legal documents” including bank statements, employment certificates, “a Palestinian criminial record check, insurance, tickets, hotels, and invitations.”

‘Mistaken Identity’

The Argentinian authorities later reportedly claimed there was an international alert against one of the family members.

But Abu Farha explained that it was a case of mistaken identity involving her father, Bassam Hanna Issa Abu Farha, and that they had the documentation to prove it.

“When we travel, we carry a document clarifying this, but they never asked for it anywhere,” she stated.

The incident comes as Argentine President Javier Milei signed an executive decree tightening immigration regulations, with US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy used as a model, reported Pagina 12.

Support for Israel

In July last year, Milei announced the designation of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas as a terrorist organization and ordered a freeze on its financial assets.

The move was described as symbolic with Milei seeking to strongly align Argentina with the US and Israel.

Argentina’s Milei announces he’ll be moving his embassy to Jerusalem next year HUGE standing ovation in the Knesset https://t.co/rPGajmi2Rq pic.twitter.com/12z7g0j9AR — RT (@RT_com) June 11, 2025

“Argentina must once again align itself with Western civilization,” Milei’s office is reported as having said, according to an AP report.

Melei also announced last month that his country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next year.

“Argentina stands by you in these difficult days,” Milei said in an address to the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset).

(The Palestine Chronicle)