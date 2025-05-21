Palestinian Man Inured, 20 Detained amid Israel’s Escalation in West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli army forces rounded up 20 Palestinians in raids in several areas in the West Bank.

One Palestinian was injured and 20 others were detained in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, medics and rights groups said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a young Palestinian was shot in the abdomen in the northern town of Qabatiya and was hospitalized for medical attention, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Citing witnesses, the report said Israeli forces raided the town and began to destroy streets and infrastructure in the area.

Several homes were searched and dozens of residents interrogated in the field during the raid, the witnesses added.

Former Prisoners Detained

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces rounded up 20 Palestinians in raids in several areas in the West Bank, the Commission for Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Three women and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids, the statement noted.

Israeli occupation forces also raided the city of Hebron (al-Khalil) and demolished parts of a residential building in the area, witnesses said.

The army claims that the building was built on the rubble of a house of a Palestinian accused by Tel Aviv of involvement in a shooting attack last year, Anadolu reported.

Jenin Raid

On Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin after special forces surrounded a café and the home of Ghassan al-Saadi, the café’s owner, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Al-Saadi and another man were detained inside the café after it was raided.

According to the Jenin Municipality, the camp’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed, along with 60 percent of the city’s infrastructure. In addition, 120 kilometers of roads, 42 kilometers of water pipelines, and 99 kilometers of sewage lines have been destroyed, WAFA reported.

Watch: The moment the occupation army detained two young men from inside the Damascus Cafe in the center of Jenin city. pic.twitter.com/owoqf0yeNm — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 21, 2025

Israeli occupation forces continue to fire live ammunition intensively inside Jenin camp, which is completely empty of residents.

According to Jenin Municipality estimates, approximately 600 homes have been completely demolished in the camp, while the rest have been partially damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

Israeli occupation forces have also caused significant damage to facilities, homes, and infrastructure in Jenin City, especially in the eastern and al-Hadaf neighborhoods, the report noted.

Diplomatic Delegation Targeted

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp.

The diplomats had arrived to assess the humanitarian situation in the camp, according to WAFA.

Watch: Israeli forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation at the entrance to Jenin camp as they assessed the devastating conditions on the ground. pic.twitter.com/uWvdN3HTRA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025

The delegation included the ambassadors of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the European Union, Brazil, Turkey, Spain, Russia, Chile, France, the United Kingdom, and several representatives of other countries, the report said.

Tulkarm, Nur Shams Camp

The Israeli army also continues its aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 115th consecutive day, and on the 102nd day in the Nur Shams camp, amidst escalating violence and heavy military reinforcements.

Israeli occupation forces blow up a Palestinian residential home in the Balawneh neighborhood in the Tulkarm refugee camp, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/HuIo2wujV4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2025

In recent days, Nur Shams camp has witnessed a demolition campaign that has affected more than 20 residential buildings in its main neighborhoods, damaging neighboring buildings.

This is part of the occupation’s plan to demolish 106 buildings in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps to open roads and alter their geographical features, WAFA reported.

Rising Death Toll

At least 969 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza military offensive in October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, cited by WAFA.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the report noted.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)