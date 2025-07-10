By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest killing raises the number of slain Palestinians in Jenin Governorate since the start of the Israeli aggression on the city in January to 41.

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday shot and killed a Palestinian man and then ran over his body with a military vehicle during a raid in the town of Rummana, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The body of Ahmad al-Amour, 55, was then abducted by the army, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA. Israeli Army Radio reported that al-Amour was shot after he stabbed and injured a soldier.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces also detained al-Amour’s sons. Several homes were also raided during the incursion, with sniper teams deployed amid a large-scale arrest campaign in the town.

The moment the occupation army detained the body of the martyr Ahmed Amour, in the town of Rummana west of Jenin.#GazaGenocide#Aqsaunderattack#europe #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/gatn8sbqXw — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) July 10, 2025

The Israeli occupation forces have intensified the raids on towns and villages in Jenin Governorate since the start of the aggression on the city and refugee camp 171 days ago. They raided citizens’ homes, vandalized their contents, and launched detention and field interrogation campaigns against citizens, detaining a number of them.

Home Demolitions, Arrests

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the Al-Hadaf neighborhood in Jenin city at dawn on Thursday and raided homes.

WAFA reported that the army stormed the neighborhood with a large number of infantry units, raided and searched homes, and destroyed its contents, while drones flew overhead.

Israeli occupation forces brutally attack Palestinians after detaining them during a raid on Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/J6EjYHQqMi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2025

Several young men were also detained and interrogated, the report stated.

Israeli occupation bulldozers continued demolishing homes in Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, as part of a plan to demolish more than 100 homes, which Israel announced in early June. The aggression on Jenin city and refugee camp has entered its 170th day, killing 41 Palestinians, leaving dozens detained, and approximately 22,000 displaced from inside and around the camp, according to WAFA.

Bethlehem Restrictions

The Israeli army also closed all entrances to the southern West Bank province of Bethlehem on Thursday, significantly tightening restrictions on Palestinian movement in the area.

Scenes documenting the massive destruction following the Israeli occupation forces demolition of hundreds of homes, displacing the residents of Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm city. pic.twitter.com/uWcl26b021 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 10, 2025

WAFA reported that the Israeli military blocked access to the city and deployed hundreds of soldiers at major road junctions. The closures and heightened restrictions have prevented many residents from reaching their homes and workplaces. Long delays and growing tensions were reported as movement in and out of the city came to a near standstill.

Settler Attacks

In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (al-Khalil), a Palestinian woman sustained bruises on Thursday after being assaulted and brutally attacked by illegal settlers. The attack came as Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during multiple raids across the governorate.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra told WAFA that a group of settlers attacked residents in the areas of Al-Tibyan and Al-Fakhit, leaving the woman injured during the assault.

Israeli settlers on horses raid Al Fakheet village, in Masafer Yatta, and attack the residents in the village as part of the ongoing settler’s plans to forcibly displace the residents of Masafer Yatta, southern Hebron. pic.twitter.com/bpWhztE2v5 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 10, 2025



Elsewhere, settlers destroyed a water pipeline between the villages of Aqraba and Majdal Bani Fadel, south of Nablus, at dawn on Thursday.

WAFA reported that a bulldozer belonging to the settlers destroyed a water pipeline between the villages of Aqraba and Majdal, which supplies the villages of Jurish, Qusra, Qaryut, Jalud, Duma, Talfit, and Majdal Bani Fadel.

(PC, WAFA)