Palestinian Red Crescent Condemns Israeli Attacks on Its Crew

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Thursday slammed the Israeli forces for targeting its medical staff, adding that their attacks were becoming “common, specifically in Nablus’ southern town of Beita,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

The Red Crescent said in a statement that the occupation had “fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters in Beita,” adding that the violence had left about “100 casualties.”

At least 22 Palestinian protesters have been injuried by Israeli occupation forces in Beita and Beit Dajan villages in Nablus while participating in the weekly anti-occupation protests.https://t.co/OvCTqbqpOW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 25, 2022

Among the wounded, the Red Crescent pointed out, was a 19-year-old Alaa Khudair, in whom a bullet penetrated his right forearm while he was treating a wounded journalist.

“Although all the Association’s crews and vehicles clearly bear the Red Crescent emblem, these scenes have become common in Beita and in a number of other Palestinian towns and villages, where the Association’s crews are deployed to cover the protests that erupt almost daily,” the Red Crescent noted.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)