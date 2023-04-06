LIVE BLOG: Palestinian Resistance Responds to Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa: Israel Bombs Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One day following the initial Israeli brutal attack on peaceful worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian Resistance fired rockets at Israel, originating from Lebanon but also Gaza.

Following an Israeli security cabinet meeting on Thursday, Israeli warplanes began shelling various Resistance positions based in the besieged Gaza Strip. Palestinians also responded by firing rockets into southern Israeli towns and settlements.

The Palestine Chronicle will keep you updated as the story develops.

Friday, April 7, 02:22 (GMT +2)

The al-Quds Brigades and Brigades groups and formations in the occupied West Bank said in a statement that they “announce a state of general alert to target the occupation checkpoints in all cities, camps and villages of the West Bank”.

Friday, April 7, 02:03 (GMT +2)

Palestinian Resistance renews firing rockets towards Israel.

Friday, April 7, 00:59 (GMT +2)

The Palestinian Resistance group Hamas issues a statement calling for unity everywhere in Palestine in the face of the latest Israeli escalation.

Friday, April 7, 00:53 (GMT +2)

Al Jazeera: Israel calls on residents of southern settlements to move to shelters immediately.

Palestinian rockets are fired at Israeli settlements in Southern Israel.

Friday, April 7, 00:50 (GMT +2)

Al Qassam Brigades: Our air defenses fired at Israeli warplanes over the Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 7, 00:47 (GMT +2)

Israeli artillery bombs a Palestinian position east of the city of Rafah, located in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 7, 00:39 (GMT +2)

The Israeli army launches the so-called Operation Strong Hand, following an Israeli security cabinet meeting shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friday, April 7, 00:29 (GMT +2)

Israeli planes target agricultural land near Beit Hannoun with four missiles.

Friday, April 7, 00:26 (GMT +2)

Northern Gaza is targeted with two Israeli missiles.

Friday, April 7, 00:25 (GMT +2)

Israel targets agricultural land, east of the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Friday, April 7, 00:22 (GMT +2)

Israeli warplanes target Salah al-Deen Brigades positions, east of Gaza City.

Israel also targets a watchtower belonging to the Resistance east of Gaza City.

Friday, April 7, 00:18 (GMT +2)

Israeli media: The Israeli army has launched an attack targeting several positions belonging to the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 7, 00:16 (GMT +2)

Loud explosions were heard south of Gaza City.

(The Palestine Chronicle)