Palestinian Student Mays Abu Ghosh Released after 15 Months Interrogation

Mays Abu Ghosh, a 23-year-old Palestinian student from the refugee camp of Qalandiya, is finally free. She was released from the Damon Israeli prison after spending 15 months under harsh physical and psychological conditions.

Abu Ghosh was never charged by the Israeli occupation authorities and was exposed to harsh interrogations, which included repeated bouts of torture, media, and human rights organizations reported.

Abu Ghosh was released on Monday, November 30, near the Israeli Jalameh military checkpoint north of the Palestinian town of Jenin, in the West Bank. Waiting for her on the other side, were members of her family, freed female prisoners, and relatives of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

“The Israeli Prison Administration does not care for the health of female prisoners, especially during the cold winter months,” Abu Ghosh told reporters. She also said that despite Israeli pressures, a number of Palestinian female prisoners have joined Palestinian universities to complete their higher education.

“The spirit of the female prisoners is very high despite the harsh conditions in prison,” Abu Ghosh said, Al-Quds news reported.

Abu Ghosh, a student at Birzeit University’s Media Department, was arrested on August 29 last year and was held in the Moskobiya Detention Center in a small cell without ventilation or a bed, forcing her to sleep on the floor throughout her prolonged interrogation by Israeli Shin Bet’s agents.

Abu Ghosh is the sister of Hussein Abu Ghosh who was killed by Israel, and also of teenage boy Soleiman Abu Ghosh, 17, who is currently under ‘administrative detention’ for the second time in Israeli prison.

Currently, there are 41 female prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, held under difficult conditions.

