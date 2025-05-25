Palestinian Youth Movement Uncovers Maersk’s Role in Gaza Genocide

An investigation by the Palestinian Youth Movement reveals Maersk’s deep integration into the arms supply network powering Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In the final week of last month, global shipping giant Maersk confirmed to Al-Jazeera that it had transported parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel.

The company defended its actions by claiming the shipments were not directed to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, but to unspecified third parties within Israel.

Maersk also stated that the F-35 program involves a complex international supply chain, with contributions from several countries, including Israel, which manufactures the jet’s wings.

However, an exclusive investigation published by Al-Jazeera and prepared by the pro-Palestinian Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) challenges this narrative.

The report exposes Maersk’s critical role in sustaining the global arms supply chain that fuels Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip—a war that has so far claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives, with the majority of victims being women and children.

The PYM’s findings argue that Maersk is far more than a neutral logistics provider. The company is deeply embedded in the production, assembly, and transportation of military hardware essential to Israel’s offensive operations.

The report presents what it describes as compelling evidence of Maersk’s active participation in maintaining the Israeli military’s operational capabilities, particularly the F-35, one of the most lethal weapons used in the bombardment of Gaza.

According to the report, Maersk’s activities span the full spectrum of the arms supply chain: from manufacturing components to transporting completed systems.

These operations, the PYM argues, make the company a key player in enabling Israel’s military aggression.

The group stresses that this corporate complicity must not go unchallenged. It calls on governments, civil society, and activists to hold companies like Maersk accountable for their role in supporting occupation, war crimes, and human rights violations.

In light of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the report urges collective action to dismantle the corporate structures that sustain war and occupation.

(PC, AJA)