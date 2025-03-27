Palestinian Youth Shot and Killed as Israeli Army Raids Continue in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army also detained several Palestinians in towns across the West Bank, amid the ongoing incursion into the northern part of the occupied territory.

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed a Palestinian youth near the town of Hawara, while another youth was shot and injured in the Askar Al-Jadid refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs was cited by the official Palestinian news agency as saying that Ismail Samer Sharafa, 18, from the town of Beita, was shot and killed in the town, south of Nablus, by Israeli army gunfire. The Israeli forces then abducted Sharafa’s body.

The Palestinian youth Ismael Shurafa (18), from the village of Beita, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces near the village of Huwara, southern Nablus. pic.twitter.com/cFgHjUWF99 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 26, 2025

Also on Thursday, another young Palestinian man was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the Askar al-Jadid refugee camp, located east of Nablus, WAFA reported.

Amjad Ahmed, the Director of the Ambulance and Emergency Center of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Nablus, said that an 18-year-old youth sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot by Israeli soldiers during the raid. The youth was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WAFA cited witnesses as saying that Israeli forces stormed the camp, firing live ammunition and sparking confrontations with residents.

Several Detained

In Nablus, occupation forces raided the Iraq al-Tayeh area and Mu’tah Street, east of the city, on Thursday morning.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian youth during their raid on Askar refugee camp in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/rzVVRA3baC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2025

Security and local sources cited by Al Jazeera’s Arabic news site said that Israeli army patrols raided the area and vandalized residents’ property. They said that soldiers raided and ransacked several homes.

Homes Raided

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces arrested six Palestinians from the town of Qaffin. They also raided the town of Attil and stormed the Fakhr al-Din Money Exchange shop, vandalizing and destroying its contents.

Israeli occupation forces brutally assault and abuse two Palestinian young men in the village of Beita, south of Nablus. The Israeli soldiers severely beat them, forcing them to the ground while kicking and hitting them with rifle butts. This incident is part of a wider pattern… pic.twitter.com/ynmcgmuks2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 26, 2025

Israeli forces also raided the city of Qalqilya for more than three hours, deploying snipers and firing live ammunition indiscriminately, according to the Al Jazeera report.

In Bethlehem, occupation forces arrested four Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes. While in Ramallah, Israeli forces abducted a young man from inside a vehicle at the entrance to the village of Ein Siniya, north of the city.

Tulkarm and Jenin

The Israeli aggression on the cities of Tulkarm and Jenin has entered its 65th consecutive day, amid ongoing military escalation, massive reinforcements, and forced displacement of residents.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces sent large reinforcements of vehicles and bulldozers to the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, deployed in several neighborhoods, and imposed strict restrictions on the movement of residents and vehicles.

Jenin Municipality crews are repairing the surroundings of Jenin Governmental Hospital, occupied West Bank, which was destroyed by Israeli occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/7Suo7Fx8t2 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 27, 2025

In Jenin, the occupation forces deployed military reinforcements accompanied by bulldozers to the camp, while the destruction of roads continued, displacing 21,000 Palestinians from the camp.

The occupation forces also continued to fire live ammunition around Jenin camp, with infantry units operating inside and around the camp and its neighborhoods, and drones flying intensively over the city and camp, the Al Jazeera report noted.

Since January 21, 2025, the occupation forces have continued their aggression in the northern West Bank in an operation dubbed Iron Wall.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish Israeli settlers on Thursday attacked Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), WAFA reported.

My father, Hafez Hureini, has a message for the world from My community Masafer Yatta ! After the pogrom that took a place yesterday in Susya . As Israel escalates its crimes to erase us , we stand firm in our fight for justice and liberation!#Eye_on_Masafer_Yatta pic.twitter.com/8bhVWs118Y — mohammad hureini (@MohammadHureini) March 25, 2025

Media activist Osama Makhamreh told WAFA that a group of settlers snuck into Khirbet al-Halawa in Masafer Yatta, where they attacked Palestinian shepherds and attempted to steal a family’s herd of livestock.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land was brutally attacked by Israeli settlers and detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Hamdan Ballal was severely assaulted by around 15 armed settlers in his home in the village of Susya and subsequently detained by Israeli soldiers. He was later released.

No Other Land, which documents the struggle of Palestinians against Israel’s systematic policy of forced expulsion through home demolitions as well as the settler attacks in Masafer Yatta, won this year’s Oscar for Best Documentary.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)