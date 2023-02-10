Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire

A Palestinian youth who was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces near Hebron (Al-Khalil), succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry identified the Palestinian youth killed as Sharif Hasan Rabbaa, 22 years old.

Israeli occupation forces stopped a Palestinian vehicle and opened gunfire at its driver on Thursday morning, critically injuring him. Rabbaa was arrested despite his health condition.

Rabbaa’s killing brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 43, including 9 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC,)