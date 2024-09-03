By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chief of the Israeli Army’s Ground Forces, Major General Tamir Yadai, has resigned and alleged the move was due to “personal reasons.”

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Israeli military said that Yadai resigned after he served three years in the position, without providing further information.

It cited Israel’s Army Radio as reporting that Yadai is expected to submit his candidacy for “significant positions” within the army.

He will step down within the coming weeks, and who will replace him is not immediately clear.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Yadai “was among the generals who pushed for ground maneuvers and expressed confidence in the reserve forces,” at the beginning of the current conflict.

Other Resignations

In June, the commander of the Israeli army’s Gaza Division Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, announced his resignation, citing his failure to protect Israeli military bases and settlements during the October 7 resistance operation, Israeli media reported.

“On October 7, I failed in my lifetime mission to protect the Gaza border communities,” Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld stated, according to Anadolu news agency.

In April, Aharon Haliva, the head of the army’s Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), also resigned due to the failures on October 7.

During his resignation ceremony last month, Haliva said “The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault.”

“On October 7, that bitter day that I carry with me on my conscience and on my shoulders, and will carry with me until my last days, we did not uphold the sanctity of our oath,” he stated, The Jerusalem Post reported him as saying.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)