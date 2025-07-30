Plan to Annex Gaza ‘Not Really on the Table’ – Israeli Media

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Reports circulating about Israeli plans to annex parts of the Gaza Strip are largely being characterized as a strategic maneuver intended to pressure Hamas into concessions, according to a top Israeli official.

Unnamed Israeli government ministers and senior coalition members have indicated that reported plans for annexation of parts of the Gaza Strip are highly unlikely to materialize, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

An unnamed minister was quoted as stating that an annexation plan is “not really on the table.”

Another unnamed senior official was also quoted as saying that, “I find it very unlikely to happen. Right now, (we are) trying to threaten Hamas where it would be pained the most — losing land.”

The latest report from the Israeli newspaper suggests that any discussion of annexation is primarily a tactical leak to the press, designed to exert psychological pressure on Hamas during negotiations.

Psychological Warfare

This tactical interpretation is further supported by military expert Colonel Nidal Abu Zeid. In an analysis of the military situation in Gaza, Abu Zeid said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that current Israeli rhetoric about a full military takeover of Gaza was largely psychological warfare.

He suggested that images published by Reuters news agency of Israeli military buildups on the Gaza border are attempts to create shock among Palestinians, rather than reflecting a genuine readiness for an imminent, full-scale attack.

Abu Zeid emphasized that the Israeli army is reportedly recycling its forces and does not possess fresh troops for such an extensive engagement. He also noted that both former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and his successor, Eyal Zamir, have previously rejected the idea of occupying Gaza due to the immense responsibility it would entail for the Strip’s civilian population.

Abu Zeid concluded that Israel is facing a “military stalemate” and a lack of clear diplomatic vision, making a widespread operation to occupy Gaza improbable.

In a related story, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, a member of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, today called for a complete occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Eliyahu’s Comments

Eliyahu demanded that Israel abandon its own captives held by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, asserting that their liberation is not a current priority.

In a statement widely reported by Israeli media, Eliyahu declared that “Gaza must be Jewish” and called for the “kidnapped” Israelis to be defined as “prisoners of war,” to be dealt with only at the end of the war.

Israel estimates that approximately 20 captives remain alive in Gaza. Eliyahu’s remarks echo previous controversial statements, including his call in May to impose starvation on Palestinians in Gaza by targeting food stores to force their displacement, and his demand in October 2003, shortly after the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on the Strip.

Eliyahu’s latest statements have ignited furious reactions from the families of Israeli captives in Gaza. They issued a statement condemning his demand to redefine the “kidnapped” as prisoners of war, describing it as a “great moral failure.”

The families added that Eliyahu “does not reflect the will of the people, who demand the return of all detainees and a halt to the war.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also strongly criticized Eliyahu, stating that his remarks “cause damage to security, international relations, and solidarity with Israel.” Lapid further suggested that the government’s failure to dismiss Eliyahu from his position amounts to an admission that it is abandoning the captives.

Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Democrats party, also commented, stating that Eliyahu is “saying very frankly what the government is doing and hiding,” and accusing the government of having “decided long ago to sacrifice the detainees.”

This internal Israeli discord comes amidst a period where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces accusations of stalling a deal to end the war on Gaza in order to remain in power, encouraged by extremist members of his government.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)