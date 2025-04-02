Police Officer Killed in Deir al-Balah, Hamas and Ministry Pledge Action

Hamas and Gaza’s Ministry of Interior condemned the kidnapping, murder, and mutilation of a policeman in Deir al-Balah, calling it a crime aimed at destabilizing Gaza and pledging to punish the perpetrators.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the kidnapping, killing, and mutilation of a policeman by “criminals” on Tuesday in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the movement called the act a “reprehensible crime,” while the Ministry of Interior vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In its statement, Hamas emphasized that the individuals responsible for the officer’s murder “must be held accountable with force and resolve” and reaffirmed its support for Gaza’s security services in enforcing the law.

The movement further warned that “the Deir Al-Balah crime serves Zionist goals of breaking the Palestinian internal front and spreading chaos and corruption.”

It asserted that Israel’s efforts to undermine civil stability and instigate disorder in Gaza “will not succeed.” Hamas called for unity in countering what it described as an Israeli attempt to impose instability.

🚨🚨: The Israelis have dropped leaflets on the population in Deir al-Balah, inciting violence and coup against Hamas and deceiving people that Hamas is the reason behind the destruction and extermination of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/afy42dXZwq — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) March 27, 2025

According to Hamas, the attack was intended to drive Palestinians from their homes, and it urged officials to take decisive action against those collaborating with the occupation’s “criminal schemes.”

The movement also expressed pride in the people of Gaza, their families, and their clans, stating that they have consistently resisted the occupation’s plans to “break the internal front.”

A video clip circulating on social media showed an elderly man alongside younger individuals firing machine guns and pistols at the police officer.

‘Crossing of Red Lines’

In its statement, the Ministry of Interior in Gaza condemned the “ambushing and kidnapping of a police assistant, before killing him while he was unarmed, by shooting him and mutilating his body in a barbaric manner.”

The ministry described the act as “a crossing of all red lines, a blatant assault on the rule of law, and parallel to the assassination and targeting crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces.”

The slain policeman was identified as Ibrahim Shaldan al-Najjar. The ministry confirmed that he was unarmed when he was kidnapped, killed, and mutilated “in an aggressive manner” by what it described as criminals.

Security forces have begun legal action against the perpetrators, and the ministry stressed that they “will not escape punishment.” It also issued a warning that “anyone who dares to attack security personnel will face severe punishment.”

The statement reaffirmed that the ministry’s security forces are committed to enforcing the law and that despite Israeli efforts to target these forces, they will not be deterred from carrying out their duties.

‘Heinous Attack’

The clans and families of Deir Al-Balah issued a statement condemning what they referred to as a “heinous crime” against the police officer. They explained that he had been “performing his national duty of providing humanitarian aid and flour to citizens in Deir al-Balah” when he was targeted.

According to their statement, the attack followed an incident in which police had fired warning shots into the air while securing aid, inadvertently injuring a civilian who later died.

They stated that “some outlaws took advantage of the situation to carry out a heinous attack, as they lay in wait for the murdered police assistant and brutally shot him, leading to his martyrdom.”

The National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes, Clans, and Families also issued a statement addressing the circumstances of the killing.

According to their statement, “after police officers fired warning shots in the air to secure aid and flour, an unintended mistake resulted in the injury of a citizen, resulting in his death.” They added that “outlaws took advantage of the situation, ambushed the policeman, and shot him brutally.” The gathering characterized the incident as a “full-fledged crime.”

The National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes, Clans, and Families urged security and judicial authorities, along with Palestinian clans, to “assume their full responsibilities and strike with an iron fist at anyone who attempts to tamper with the security of the Gaza Strip.”

