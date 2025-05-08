Police Storm Columbia University Library, Arrest Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Footage showed a heavy police presence as students clashed with security and barricaded themselves inside the library.

New York State Police raided Columbia University on Wednesday evening, dispersing a pro-Palestinian sit-in and arresting dozens of demonstrators.

According to Reuters news agency, the protest took place in the university’s main library reading room, where protesters stood on tables, beat drums, and held signs in solidarity with Palestinians. The agency described it as the largest demonstration on campus since protests erupted last year over Israel’s war on Gaza.

A witness told Reuters that university security personnel were seen escorting demonstrators out of the building and handing them over to police officers stationed outside.

🪧 New York police detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators expressing solidarity with Gaza following a protest at Columbia University’s library ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/u7YRpR0sM8 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 8, 2025

The German news agency DPA, citing the Associated Press, reported that video footage showed a line of New York City police officers entering the library.

The police presence came hours after demonstrators bypassed university security and entered the building. Other clips showed a second group of protesters attempting to enter the library, clashing with security guards who blocked their access.

University Response

Interim Columbia University President Claire Shipman stated that protesters who had barricaded themselves inside the library were asked multiple times to identify themselves and leave but refused.

She said the university requested NYPD assistance “to help secure the building and ensure the safety of the campus community.”

Our statement on tonight's police brutality towards protestors at Columbia University. @Columbia is not above doing this to you.🧵 pic.twitter.com/9bKXQtQxp6 — Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition (CPSC) (@Columbia_psc) May 8, 2025

NBC News quoted Shipman as claiming that the decision to call in police was “absolutely necessary” to protect students and staff.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also defended the move, claiming officers had acted to “remove individuals who were trespassing.”

Protesters Push Back

In contrast, a student group representing the demonstrators alleged that campus security assaulted protesters.

The group said that activists refused to show ID to what they described as university officials conducting a “military-style arrest.”

Photos from the scene showed students being detained inside Butler Library. The protest, which took place during finals week, disrupted activities on campus.

Multiple students were hospitalized by public safety officers. These officers were granted "arrest powers" by the Columbia University trustees such as David Greenwald and Jonathan Lavine. Orgs such as @StandColumbia have lobbied for these changes to quash all opposition. pic.twitter.com/hTCBJCQgxv — Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition (CPSC) (@Columbia_psc) May 8, 2025

Political Fallout

US President Donald Trump, commenting on last year’s protests, had labeled them anti-Semitic and accused universities of failing to protect Jewish students.

Columbia University’s Board of Trustees is currently engaged in negotiations with the US government after the administration canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in scientific research grants in March.

The university has stated that it is committed to combating anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while rejecting claims that it is restricting free speech on campus.

(PC, AJA)