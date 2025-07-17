Pope Leo Calls for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ following Gaza Church Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pope Leo XIV has renewed his call for “an immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli attack on a Catholic church on Thursday, killing two women and wounding several others.

The appeal came in a telegram signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in which the pope said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the “loss of life and injury” caused by the attack, in which the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, was also injured.

“He assures the Parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness,” the statement added.

“His holiness renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region,” it stated.

The attack occurred as intense Israeli shelling continued to pound the al-Zaytun neighborhood, a historic residential area of Gaza City.

For weeks, the 541 Palestinian Christians sheltering inside the church complex had endured constant bombardment, with the walls of the church reportedly trembling from nearby explosions.

Two Killed

According to the Italian newspaper L’Avvenire, the incident took place at approximately 10:10 AM, when an explosive fired from an Israeli tank hit the church’s roof near the cross, causing significant structural damage.

Debris reportedly fell into the inner courtyard, striking several civilians, including two elderly women who were seated inside a tent erected by Caritas Jerusalem for psychological support sessions. These sessions had been suspended in recent days due to escalating attacks.

Two Palestinian Christians have been killed by the Israeli attack against the church in Gaza. Another crime. More victims. Lord have mercy!! pic.twitter.com/5imgGiQWDY — Munther Isaac منذر اسحق (@MuntherIsaac) July 17, 2025

Father Romanelli, an Argentine national known for regularly briefing Pope Francis on the situation in Gaza, suffered leg injuries but was reported to be in stable condition. He and the other injured individuals were transported to the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital.

Reports from medical sources at Al-Ahli Hospital indicated two fatalities following the raid.

Ongoing Attacks

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has bombed several Christian places of worship, including the Gaza Baptist Church and the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest in the Gaza Strip and the third oldest in the world, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Israeli forces attacked the Holy Family Church—the only Catholic church in Gaza—this morning, killing two civilians and injuring several others, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli. https://t.co/h2mmXsWZd4 pic.twitter.com/r8a3XLhQH8 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 17, 2025

The Holy Family Church is the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, which has been sheltering many displaced Christian and Muslim Palestinians in the ongoing offensive.

Over 58,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 58,000, wounding more than 139,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)