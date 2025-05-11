By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In his first Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warned against escalating global conflict.

Pope Leo XIV has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing profound sorrow over the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

Speaking from his office overlooking St. Peter’s Square during his first Sunday address since becoming pope last Thursday, Leo XIV addressed a range of global concerns.

During his remarks, the Pope marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, reflecting on the devastating toll of that conflict.

“This war claimed 60 million lives,” he said. “As the late Pope Francis often reminded us, we are now witnessing what he described as a Third World War fought in fragments.”

Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace in Gaza and Ukraine, and between India and Pakistan. "I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people. Let everything possible be done to achieve an authentic, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all the prisoners be… pic.twitter.com/lLP2vV8CPe — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 11, 2025

He issued a renewed plea to global powers: “I appeal once again, and with conviction: no more war.”

Turning to Gaza, the Pope expressed deep anguish over the suffering of civilians and urged an immediate ceasefire.

“​​I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Cease fire immediately!,” he said. The pope also called for “humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population”.

Hamas Welcomed Election

On Friday, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas sent its congratulations to the new Pope Leo XIV and voiced hope that he would follow his predecessor Pope Francis in his solidarity with Gaza.

The late Pope Francis, who died last month aged 88, had been outspoken on the suffering in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by a 19-month war.

Israel’s genocidal war, marked by mass killings, destruction, starvation, and forced displacement, has continued in defiance of international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the military operations in the Strip.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement extends its sincere congratulations and blessings to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election as head of the Catholic Church,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We wish him success in fulfilling his spiritual and humanitarian mission amid the tragedies and disasters afflicting the world—foremost among them the ongoing brutal Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

“We deeply value the courageous humanitarian positions expressed by the late Pope Francis, his repeated solidarity with the Palestinian people, and his rejection of the occupation and its repressive policies.”

The election of Pope Leo XIV—formerly Robert Prevost, a cardinal from Chicago and the first American to hold the papacy—was met with messages of congratulations and hope from across the Arab world.

Official statements were issued by Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Palestine, and Lebanon, in addition to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, voicing hopes that the new pope would support peace in the world and the region.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)