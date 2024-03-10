Praying for Victory in Gaza – On First Day of Ramadan (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

Not even Israel’s genocidal war would interrupt the faith of Gaza. Ramadan has started and, with it, prayers, evocations, and hope.

“Oh God, please end this war”, the Imam said as the faithful repeated Ameen.

“Oh Allah, please grant us victory and bless our martyrs, and help our families.”

“Ameen,” they all chanted.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent attended a mass prayer at a displacement camp in Rafah and sent us this video.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)