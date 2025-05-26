Preliminary Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Reached between Hamas, Trump Envoy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Washington is reportedly pressuring Tel Aviv to halt its Gaza offensive as Hamas signals conditional readiness for a long-term ceasefire.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has reached a preliminary agreement with the US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, during talks held in Doha, Al-Jazeera reported, citing informed sources.

The proposed deal centers on a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, the agreement outlines an initial 60-day ceasefire period, during which 10 Israeli prisoners would be released in two batches—five on the first day of the ceasefire and five on the 60th day. In return, Palestinian prisoners would be released, and bodies would be exchanged.

The deal reportedly includes a commitment by US President Donald Trump to guarantee a ceasefire within 60 days and to ensure an Israeli withdrawal in line with a prior agreement reached in January.

The proposal also includes a mechanism for extending the ceasefire, with mediators tasked with overseeing its continuation and implementation.

A key component of the agreement is the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, starting on day one, based on an established humanitarian protocol. This aid would be guaranteed by the United States and other mediators.

In exclusive statements to Al-Jazeera, a source close to Hamas revealed additional details of the proposal. These include the full entry of humanitarian assistance, at a rate of 1,000 trucks per day, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the eastern, northern, and southern parts of the Gaza Strip by the fifth day of the ceasefire.

The source added that the United States has pledged to lead serious negotiations aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire and has committed to preventing a resumption of military operations, even if talks stall during the truce.

US-Led Proposal Under Discussion

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Trump administration is preparing a new prisoner exchange proposal, expected to be presented this week. US officials are said to be pushing back against Israeli plans to expand military operations in Gaza as part of their efforts to advance a negotiated settlement.

Trump had previously confirmed that his administration is in communication with Israel regarding a ceasefire and expressed optimism about potential breakthroughs in talks with Hamas.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said. “We’ve had some real progress, serious progress.”

Israeli estimates suggest there are currently 58 prisoners held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. In contrast, over 10,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where they face widespread reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect. Numerous deaths have been documented by both Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups.

Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release all Israeli prisoners in a single exchange, contingent upon a complete end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian detainees.

Conflicting Israeli Reports

However, conflicting statements have cast doubt over the clarity and unity of the proposed agreement.

While US envoy Witkoff stated that Israel had accepted the terms of his proposal, an Israeli official told Channel 14 that the Netanyahu government had rejected what it described as a Hamas offer, specifically one involving a 70-day ceasefire and US guarantees to end the war.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation also cited an official source who claimed that Hamas had agreed to a different version of the agreement than the one Israel had previously accepted.

Meanwhile, Axios quoted Witkoff as reaffirming that Israel had approved his initiative, which includes the release of half the living Israeli prisoners and half of the deceased, in exchange for a temporary truce.

He expressed optimism that the agreement could pave the way for broader negotiations leading to a lasting ceasefire, adding that he is prepared to lead those talks. “There is a deal on the table,” he said, “and Hamas must accept it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, continues to reject such terms. He remains committed to reoccupying the Gaza Strip and disarming Palestinian resistance groups, conditions the latter categorically reject as long as the occupation persists.

On May 18, the Israeli military launched a new offensive, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots, as part of its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

(PC, AJA)