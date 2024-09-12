Prison Overcrowding – Ben-Gvir, Smotrich Clash amid Budget Standoff

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sources cited by the newspaper indicated that Netanyahu intervened by ordering an immediate solution to construct 470 new detention spaces.

A heated argument broke out on Wednesday between Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich concerning the shortage of prison spaces, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the report, the confrontation escalated into a verbal fight, with Ben-Gvir demanding a special budget for his project.

“Ben Gvir presented a plan to build 5,000 new prison places and demanded a special budget for the project and additional standards,” the report said.

Smotrich, however, responded angrily, insisting that Ben-Gvir should first utilize the funds already allocated to his ministry before requesting additional budgetary support.

The exchange reportedly angered Ben-Gvir, prompting him to retort, “Are you serious? We’ve built 3,000 detention spaces—more than the Prison Service has achieved in years. Do you expect us to carry prisoners to our homes?”

“You have to take advantage of unused money,” Smotrich reportedly insisted.

Sources cited by the newspaper indicated that Netanyahu intervened by ordering an immediate solution to construct 470 new detention spaces. However, the issue of budget allocation remains unresolved.

‘Death Penalty a Solution’

Ben-Gvir has often said that the death penalty for Palestinian detainees would be a “much simpler solution” to overcrowding in Israeli prisons.

Last July, the Shin Bet accused the Israeli government and Ben-Gvir of ignoring months of warnings that huge amounts of additional detainee space were needed to absorb thousands of new detainees due to the ongoing military offensive in Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Since I assumed the position of Minister of National Security, one of the highest goals I have set for myself is to worsen the conditions of the terrorists in the prisons, and to reduce their rights to the minimum required by law,” Ben-Gvir said in a lengthy statement on X on July 2.

Ben-Gvir also said that despite more prisons already in the process of being constructed, it was “very possible” that even after the additional prisons, “the many terrorists will still be overcrowded in prison.”

“I have already proposed a much simpler solution, of enacting the death penalty for terrorists, which would solve the overcrowding issue – legislation to which the Shin Bet is also vehemently opposed,” he stated.

Torture and Abuse

Israeli authorities in the notorious Negev Prison have been imposing regular “retaliation” punishments of a psychological and physical nature against Palestinian detainees since October 7, the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs said in a statement on September 5.

According to the statement, detainees accused the prison authorities of adopting a policy of “slow death” against them represented by gross and deliberate medical negligence where there is no treatment or examinations, as well as deprivation of breaks and a canteen.

The Commission held Israel and its prison administration fully responsible for the lives of detainees and called on human rights groups and the international community to take immediate action to put pressure on Israel and oblige it to abide by international law.

(PC, AJA)