Prisoner Exchange: The Symbolism behind Gaza’s Handover

The seventh Israeli prisoner exchange in Gaza today was rich with symbolism, delivering powerful political messages.

The seventh batch of Israeli prisoner exchanges took place on Saturday, marking a continuation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Gaza.

However, this operation stood out for its powerful symbolism and the strategic choices made in the handover locations and presentation.

The Al-Qassam Brigades deployed numerous fighters to facilitate the handover of six Israeli captives to the International Red Cross in Rafah and Nuseirat – in the southern and central Gaza Strip respectively.

Two of the detainees were to be handed over in Rafah, with four others in Nuseirat, sources from the Hamas movement confirmed.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, Hani Al-Shaer, reported that the handover platform was deliberately charged with political and security messages.

Among the visuals were pictures of prominent Qassam Brigades leaders, including the late commander-in-chief, Mohammed Deif.

One notable image showed an armed group walking towards the Dome of the Rock, accompanied by the slogan, “We can change the course of history,” a powerful reminder of the enduring resistance despite regional and global pressures.

The center of the platform displayed an image of Yahya Sinwar, the commander of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” as he observed the battles in Rafah before his martyrdom in October 2024.

Adjacent to this was a model of the military tower targeted during Operation “Vanishing Illusion” in 2006, leading to the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Another image featured Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, captured by resistance fighters in 2014, following a devastating Israeli bombing campaign that killed over 100 Palestinians.

A striking new feature of this handover was the display of Israeli weapons seized during recent operations, placed upside down on the platform to symbolize the failure of Israeli forces in achieving their military objectives.

Al-Qassam Brigades and Palestinian resistance groups have returned three Israeli soldiers, as the Palestinian national anthem echoed in the background. In a powerful moment, one of the Israeli soldiers kissed the head of a Qassam fighter, challenging the Zionist narrative.… pic.twitter.com/ObHjWAKP0T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2025

The security presence was heavy, with the Al-Qassam Brigades securing the handover, including members of the Shadow Unit responsible for guarding the captives. The event attracted thousands of Palestinians, showing continued popular support for the resistance factions.

In return for the six Israeli detainees, 602 Palestinian prisoners were set to be released from Israeli prisons, including several high-profile detainees and those re-arrested after previous releases in the Wafa al-Ahrar (Gilat Shalid) deal.

This exchange, occurring amidst ongoing military confrontations in Gaza, underscored the resistance’s ability to set terms in the negotiations, despite the pressures of the conflict.

(PC, AJA)