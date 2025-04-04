Pro-Israel Group Targeting Penn University’s Palestine Activists, Funded from ‘Inside’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The several highly-produced online dossiers by Canary Mission alleging antisemitism essentially outed those participating in the pro-Palestinian protests into the public domain.

The pro-Israel group, Canary Mission, which seeks to identify pro-Palestinian activists on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus, received funding from the family of one of the university’s trustees, according to an investigation published by The Intercept.

The report on Thursday revealed that a tax document showed the Israel-based Canary Mission received $100,000 in 2023 from the Natan and Lidia Peisach Family Foundation, whose treasurer is Jaime Peisach, the husband of Penn trustee Cheryl Peisach.

Canary Mission’s profiles are reportedly being used by US immigration authorities to target pro-Palestine activists, the report noted.

The University of Pennsylvania has been a target of Canary Mission, a pro-Israel “blacklist” group. Turns out the call was coming from inside the house. https://t.co/HArTnUPbte — The Intercept (@theintercept) April 2, 2025

It further stated that for some members of the Penn community, the Peisach family’s support for the group “raises questions about their commitment to the school’s well-being and academic freedom,” since its online dossiers alleging antisemitism “have been criticized as cyberbullying.”

‘Profoundly Inappropriate’

“It’s profoundly inappropriate for a trustee’s spouse to engage in that sort of activity,” Anne Norton, a political science professor at Penn, told the Intercept.

“I’d ask if someone is doing harm to the university fundraising, to the work of the faculty, to the students — for such a person to do this is reprehensible,” Norton added.

University administrations, government officials & law enforcement are collaborating directly with the network of Zionist harassment cells planted by Israel and its proxies across Western countries. These cells include Canary, Betar, UNWatch & many more. https://t.co/YwVL6pdd9c — Craig Mokhiber (@CraigMokhiber) April 3, 2025

According to the group’s website, “Canary Mission documents people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews. We investigate hatred across the North American political spectrum, including the far-right, far-left and anti-Israel activists.”

Thousands of Dossiers

The group has shared thousands of dossiers “on what it considers to be antisemitic and anti-Israel activists, whether in academia, entertainment, or any other field,” the report noted, adding that the site publishes its targets’ “photos, names, and affiliations alongside what it purports to be their antisemitic statements.”

Significant pro-Israel organizations and individuals are driving university repression and student deportations. Your focus on Trump’s “pretext” obscures their role. https://t.co/fo1K3cWbdI https://t.co/ik6D9vINDC pic.twitter.com/NydsWNwRll — Matthew Spurlock (@mdslock) April 3, 2025

Its dossiers are effectively a “blacklist” of Palestine solidarity activists, now reportedly being used “to target immigrants and travelers to the U.S. caught up in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.”

The Intercept report cited Reuters as having reported last year that students and a scholar targeted by Canary Mission “received online messages calling for their expulsion, deportation, rapes, and killings” due to the dossiers providing a “road map for pro-Israel online mobs to dox and harass supporters of Palestinian rights.”

Criticism

Before October 7, the group already drew sharp criticisms with one academic calling it “an extremist website that declares that its purpose is to document ‘people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews.’”

“I condemn this targeting of particular students because of their speech with the goal of harming their employment opportunities Erwin Chemerinsky,” dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, wrote in a June 2023 open letter.

According to the report, little is publicly known about Canary Mission, with no mention of its officials or employees.

“Because it is not a registered U.S. nonprofit, Canary Mission doesn’t disclose any information about its board members or employees,” the report noted.

Pre-October 7

Before October 7, Canary Mission targeted the Palestine Writes Literature Festival, organized by Penn scholars and campus groups.

It published a standalone webpage titled “Penn Sponsoring Israel Hate Fest” alleging that the event was hosting purported antisemites, The Intercept reported.

Those targeted by the Canary Mission have few means of recourse because the group is not registered in the US. The group maintains an “Ex-Canary” page for formerly listed people who it said have renounced antisemitism, according to the report, “though the site offers no transparency on how to become delisted.”

(PC, Anadolu)