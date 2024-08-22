Pro-Palestine Delegates Denied Opportunity to Speak at DNC while Ilhan Omar Slams US Arms Supply to Israel 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As pro-Palestinian delegates were denied the opportunity to speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Ilhan Omar slammed the US administration for supporting a ceasefire while continuing to provide weapons to Israel.

Delegates launched a sit-in outside the DNC on Wednesday night demanding that a Palestinian-American speaker be allowed to take the stage and address the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We’ve been making a request of the Democratic National Convention for a Palestinian-American to speak from this stage,” Abbas Alawieh, a delegate from Michigan and member of the Uncommitted National Movement said in a video posted on X on Thursday, the last day of the convention.

Ilhan Omar: "If you really wanted a ceasefire, you'd just stop sending the weapons. It is that simple" pic.twitter.com/LLZEbNtwXw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 22, 2024

Alawieh said the movement spoke to “members of Congress” as well as party leaders and “we told them all we need a Palsetinian-American to speak from this stage.”

He said a “long list” of possible Palestinian-Americans was provided to choose from, and “They said ok we’re considering it.”

We are waiting for a phone call from Vice President Harris and the DNC to allow a single Palestinian American speaker to address delegates from the convention stage. #LetPalestineSpeak #NotAnotherBomb pic.twitter.com/nqU7NTX2Um — Uncommitted National Movement 🌺 (@uncommittedmvmt) August 22, 2024

‘Unacceptable’ Answer

Alawieh explained that he got a call “a few hours ago” and was told “I have an answer for you, and the answer was no. And that was all they said.”

The delegate said “We think that’s unacceptable. We think that this is the party where we shouldn’t be silencing people’s voices even when we have disagreements about policy.”

Alawieh, along with other delegates staged a sit-in outside the venue, saying “I’m waiting for the call from the DNC…They know about this, the Vice-President and her team know about this, the President and his team know about this. We’re waiting to hear from them.”

He added, “Hopefully, they’ll take the opportunity to unite our party and make sure there is room for a Palestinian-American from this stage.”

Captives’ Parents Speak

The parents of one of the captives being held in Gaza were granted a platform to speak at the convention.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg was reportedly greeted with an ovation and chants of “bring him home” by the Democratic delegates.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the DNC’s decision, saying “Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment.”

“To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity,” she said on X.

Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment. To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The @DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity. https://t.co/bxk8wk63oK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 22, 2024

‘Humilitation’ – Ilhan Omar

Earlier on Wednesday, Representative Ilhan Omar questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle-East without securing a ceasefire.

“Now ask yourselves, how does our Secretary of State travel 11 times, begging for an end to a situation (when) we truly have continued to provide the bombs and the weapons that are creating that situation?” the Minnesota representative said at the Uncommitted National Movement’s press briefing in Chicago where delegates gathered for the DNC.

“How do we allow our Secretary of State to go into Israel and say we are close to securing a cease-fire now for the 11th time, to leave for Egypt, only for Bibi Netanyahu to have a press conference right after him and say we are not taking a deal?” she said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“How are we not ashamed that that is the humiliation that our administration’s representatives are faced with?” she continued. “It’s not just the hypocrisy of saying we respect international law, but humiliation.”

Omar also criticized the Biden administration for “refusing to recognize the genocidal war” in Gaza.

“Working tirelessly for a cease-fire is really not a thing, and they should be ashamed of themselves for saying such thing, because we supply these weapons,” she stressed.

“So if you really want a ceasefire, you just stop sending the weapons,” Omar added.

‘Weapons Supply’ – Cori Bush

Speaking at the same event, Missouri Representative Cori Bush, said that more than 40,000 men, women and children in Gaza have been killed by “weapons that we the United States have manufactured and paid for.”

“Millions of people starving in this place while facing the continued dropping of bombs that the United States has paid for,” she stressed. “They question us about why we stand, and why we keep talking and marching and crying and pushing and demanding, and the bombs keep dropping and they’re not listening.”

Bush lost the Democratic primary to challenger St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, who was backed by pro-Israel lobby groups, reported Anadolu.

Blinken ended his ninth trip to the Middle East since October 7 following stops in Qatar, Egypt and Israel without achieving a breakthrough in the ceasefire talks, according to the Anadolu news agency.

‘Bridging Proposal’

He said on Monday while in Israel that Netanyahu accepted a “bridging proposal” presented by the US, Qatar and Egypt last week following the latest round of talks in Doha, Qatar.

However, Israeli media reported comments from Netanyahu just hours after Blinken’s remarks saying that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border or the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip into two parts, “under any circumstances.”

The US, Egypt and Qatar announced last week following cease-fire talks in Doha that they had presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a “bridging proposal” to further narrow “remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal.”

Hamas criticized the proposal, claiming it merely aligns with Netanyahu’s conditions, including his refusal of a permanent ceasefire, of a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and his insistence on continuing the occupation of the Netzarim Corridor, the Rafah border crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor.

Biden said in May that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, the Israeli military’s withdrawal from Gaza, a surge in aid and a permanent end to hostilities.

(PC, Anadolu)