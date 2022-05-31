Qalandiya Stories: Abdallah’s Last Stand

By Tamar Fleishman

The last time Israeli soldiers destroyed Abdallah’s fruit stand and only source of income was last August.

Soon after the assault, Abdallah went home, in despair. But very soon, he got back on his feet. After all, he needed to provide for his family: he needed to pay for food, schools, and rent.

So, he began working in Ramallah, supplying shops and stands with fruits coming from Hebron. Unfortunately, though, his debtors’ list kept growing.

He had no other choice but to open a new stand. He is now at a crossroads and does what he knows best, selling local fruits, known here as Baladi.

His only hope is that Israeli authorities, who used to raid his stand twice a year, will leave him alone, at least for this summer.

(Translated by Tal Haran. Edited by Romana Rubeo)