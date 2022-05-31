Qalandiya Stories: Abdallah’s Last Stand

Israeli soldiers destroyed Abdallah’s fruit stand last year. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Tamar Fleishman

The last time Israeli soldiers destroyed Abdallah’s fruit stand and only source of income was last August.

Soon after the assault, Abdallah went home, in despair. But very soon, he got back on his feet. After all, he needed to provide for his family: he needed to pay for food, schools, and rent. 

So, he began working in Ramallah, supplying shops and stands with fruits coming from Hebron. Unfortunately, though, his debtors’ list kept growing.

He had no other choice but to open a new stand. He is now at a crossroads and does what he knows best, selling local fruits, known here as Baladi.

His only hope is that Israeli authorities, who used to raid his stand twice a year, will leave him alone, at least for this summer.

(Translated by Tal Haran. Edited by Romana Rubeo)

– As a member of Machsomwatch, Tamar Fleishman documents events at Israeli military checkpoints between Jerusalem and Ramallah. Her reports, photos and videos can be found on the organization’s website: www.machsomwatch.org. She is also a member of the ‘Coalition of Women for Peace’ and a volunteer in ‘Breaking the Silence’. Tamar Fleishman is The Palestine Chronicle correspondent at the Qalandiya checkpoint.  
