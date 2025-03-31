Qassam Carries Out First Operation as Israel Kills 1,000 since War Resumed

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 1,000 people have been killed since Israel resumed its assault on the Strip two weeks ago.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Monday that its fighters had destroyed an Israeli tank two days ago using an explosive device near the dividing line and later shelled the area with mortars east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

On March 20, the Qassam Brigades also stated that it had launched rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli massacres against civilians in Gaza.

This coincided with the Israeli military’s announcement of a ground operation along the coastal axis from Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, Israeli airstrikes have killed 28 Palestinians in different parts of the Gaza Strip since Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 1,000 people have been killed since Israel resumed its assault on the Strip two weeks ago.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that six Palestinians, including three children, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on a house on Jaffa Street in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood. Additionally, ten civilians were injured by Israeli drone fire in Rafah’s Al-Janina neighborhood, in the southern part of the Strip.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and wounded across Gaza on the second day of Eid al-Fitr due to Israeli bombardment. At the same time, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents of Rafah and other areas in southern Gaza, warning of imminent attacks.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed that an Israeli airstrike on a civilian gathering east of the town of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries.

Another strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, north of Khan Yunis, killing two and wounding others. Two children also died in an airstrike on a house in central Khan Yunis.

Overnight and into the morning, Israeli warplanes targeted three inhabited homes in Khan Yunis, killing 10 Palestinians and injuring dozens, according to medical sources and eyewitness accounts shared with Anadolu Agency.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported today that 1,001 people have been killed in the Strip since the Israeli assault resumed on March 18. Within the past 48 hours, 80 more people were killed, bringing the total number of casualties in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 50,357.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that 1,402 medical personnel have been killed by Israeli forces during the ongoing assault. The office also reported that 111 civil defense personnel were killed, and 15 civil defense headquarters and centers were targeted. Additionally, Israeli forces arrested 26 civil defense workers.

The office further detailed that 362 healthcare workers were detained, and three doctors were executed under torture in Israeli prisons. It also reported that 34 hospitals were either destroyed or put out of service due to Israeli attacks. A total of 80 health centers and 162 medical facilities were hit, while 142 ambulances were bombed.

Meanwhile, a funeral was held for 14 members of the Civil Defense and Red Crescent teams who were executed by Israeli forces and buried in a mass grave in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood.

Relatives of the slain paramedics and colleagues from the Civil Defense and Red Crescent attended the funerals, expressing shock over the targeted killings of medical crews performing their humanitarian duties.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed “deep shock” over the deaths of eight Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics, five civil defense workers, and a UN staff member, whose bodies were recovered following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah about a week ago.

