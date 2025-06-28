Qassam, Quds Brigades Launch Coordinated Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

Palestinian resistance groups carry out joint operations targeting Israeli tanks, bulldozers, and troop gatherings across southern and eastern Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, targeted four Israeli engineering excavators with Al-Yassin 105 missiles.

The group confirmed that fires broke out at the targeted machines and reported observing Israeli soldiers killed and wounded at the site. Israeli helicopters reportedly landed in the town of Abasan al-Kabira to evacuate casualties.

In a separate statement, Al-Qassam said that on Friday, fighters also detonated two high-powered landmines targeting a Merkava tank and a D-9 bulldozer in Abasan al-Kabira.

Additional operations included mortar shelling of Israeli troop gatherings and military vehicles in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Yunis. Al-Qassam further reported a joint attack with the Al-Quds Brigades near the Halima Mosque, south of the city.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, also claimed several operations. These included detonating an explosive device against an Israeli military vehicle on Highway 5 north of Khan Yunis, and firing on a military excavator in the same vicinity with machine guns.

The group said it shelled Israeli troop concentrations east of Hamad City with mortars and struck supply lines and Israeli positions east of the Netzarim axis with 107 rockets.

Saraya Al-Quds released footage purporting to show mortar shelling targeting Israeli vehicles and soldiers near Talat Al-Muntar, east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide in Gaza

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a relentless war in the Gaza Strip, marked by mass killings, starvation tactics, widespread destruction, and the forced displacement of civilians.

The campaign has continued despite repeated international calls, including orders from the International Court of Justice, to halt the violence.

To date, approximately 189,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Starvation has claimed the lives of many, including young children.

(PC, AJA)